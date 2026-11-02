Deion Sanders' Comments on Colorado Team Mentality Speak Volumes After Latest Win

The Colorado Buffaloes had their backs up against a wall while hosting the Kansas State Wildcats, looking to snap a five-game losing streak. Well, Colorado coach Deion Sanders and his team got the win on Halloween, defeating Kansas State 27-24 in overtime, moving to 3-5 on the season.

After the Buffs' first Big 12 win of the season, "Coach Prime" spoke about the mentality of the Colorado team after dealing with adversity. The Buffaloes turned to quarterback Isaac Wilson over Julian "JuJu" Lewis after 3.5 games, but the Colorado scoring offense ranks No. 117 out of 138 teams while averaging 21.0 points per game.

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) passes the ball in the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Deion Sanders on Colorado Buffaloes' Mentality

"Winning is winning, man. That's what the goal is. That's what we wanted to do. You've got to understand, we don't subscribe to your channels and your stations and what you all think, like you're preaching the gospel. Our kids ain't built like that. They're locked in and they're focused. And they're on a mission to win. And the inner fighting and cattiness, they don't get down like that, man. How do I know that? Because I talk to them all the time," Sanders said.

Before hosting Kansas State, Lewis was taken to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency in a Colorado athletics facility. Both Lewis' family and the Buffaloes released statements on the matter, but the cause of the emergency is undisclosed.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) reacts following a touchdown pass in the second quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Amid the struggles of a five-game losing streak, in which Colorado did come close to knocking off then-ranked No. 11 Utah, the Buffaloes did not back down against Kansas State.

Colorado's running game had one of its best performances of the season, led by running back Richard Young, who finished with 120 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. Wilson was also efficient at quarterback, completing 14 of 21 passes for 185 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions.

When asked if this Colorado team was desperate after the recent string of losses, "Coach Prime" pushed back on the question.

"I don't know what the definition of desperation is. I don't think these young men are desperate. Are y'all desperate? We're not. It ain't no desperation. It may be to you, but it's not desperation to them. The main thing I told them to do is go out there and have fun today, and it's impossible to have fun when you get your butt kicked. I ain't never had fun getting my butt kicked. I don't know about you, but I've never had."

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado Buffaloes Schedule Outlook

Up next for Colorado is a road game against the Arizona State Sun Devils followed by a Friday-night matchup against No. 17 Houston. While the Buffs proved their ability to compete with top teams in the Big 12 like Utah and Texas Tech, can Sanders and company pull off the upset when the Cougars come into Folsom Field?

The Buffs will then close the season at Cincinnati and then back home against UCF.

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