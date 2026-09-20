Deion Sanders Drops Honest Perspective After Colorado's Loss to Northwestern
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The Colorado Buffaloes created one mistake after another during the first half. And those three early turnovers eventually buried the Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders against Northwestern.
The Wildcats jumped on Colorado early through the two fumbles and interception, then never let up. Northwestern rolled to the lopsided 41-7 trouncing that hands Colorado its first loss of the season.
Sanders already went viral for a fiery postgame speech after Colorado dismantled Weber State 52-21 on Sept. 12. Now Sanders delivered an honest perspective of the Sept. 19 loss in Evanston, Illinois. Including coming down on players who were reportedly laughing after taking the 34-point beatdown.
Deion Sanders Shares Blunt Description of Loss
"Flat out buttkicking. I'm going to try my best to explain everything that I need to explain to you in the most polite manner at this point. I think we went right down and scored. But it wasn't enough because they played some really good football. So hats off to them."
"They forced us into bad decisions and doing things that’s not truly who we are.”
"They did a better job coaching than we did. You could've never told that this was going to be what it was. Especially with the way we prepared because we were ready for this one. But the turnovers and the penalties, there's no way you can win like that. But we've got to flush it because the Big 12 is next week. You've got to take the good with the bad, and dress it up, put it in a suit and kiss it."
Northwestern Burnt Colorado on Key Passing Route
"How many times did they wheel route us? We’re calling it on the headset. We have to do a better job preparing.”
"We didn’t play the type of offensive and defensive football we’re capable of playing, we didn’t. And hats off to them for forcing us into that. They did a great job of coaching over there, better than we did.”
"I also don't understand how guys took joy in a loss because I'm walking up behind you. I can't never understand that because I want to win every darn thing. And I can't understand how, in the world, you can find joy and a laughing matter when I'm walking in. I had to address that."
Northwestern Quarterback Aidan Chiles Put Together Stellar Night
"That’s the best football game I’ve ever seen him play. No disrespect.”
“We wanted him to sit in the pocket and throw, we wanted to force him into tough throws and that’s what he made.”
Deion Sanders Addresses Offensive Woes Including Julian Lewis
"We've got to do better with the ball. We were moving the ball but ran into some speed bumps.
"The way he rebounds and recovers from that, we just don't want him being afraid to go out there and let it hang out. Just go and do your thing. If it happens, it happens.”
"It just like a cornerback getting beat. You've got to flush it and let's go."
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna