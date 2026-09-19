Three Things We Learned in Colorado's Blowout Loss to Northwestern

The Colorado Buffaloes fell to the Northwestern Wildcats 41-7 on Saturday, as Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes drop to 2-1 on the season.

Ball Security Struggles

The rain may have hampered Colorado’s offensive efforts, but the Buffaloes turned the ball over too many times to remain competitive against Northwestern. Buffs quarterback Julian Lewis threw two interceptions while Colorado running backs Micah Welch and Damian Henderson II both fumbled.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts in the first half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Northwestern scored 17 points off of the Colorado turnovers, and the Buffaloes offense struggled to score points throughout the night. The team finished with 348 total yards on the night but failed to put points up on the board.

Nine penalties for 80 yards certainly didn't help, but turnovers proved too costly for Colorado. The Buffs finished 0-3 on fourth down attempts.

Dual-Threat Quarterback Struggles

On the defensive side of the ball, the Buffaloes struggled to contain Northwestern quarterback Aidan Chiles, who finished with five total touchdowns on the night. Chiles threw three touchdowns while rushing in for two more scores.

Chiles finished the game completing 17 of 22 passes for 241 yards.

The Wildcats only converted 5 of 12 third down attempts, but the turnovers proved too much to overcome for the Buffaloes defense.

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) runs with the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Danny Scudero's Absence Felt

Colorado's offense scored only 7 points on the night, with receivers DeAndre Moore and Joseph Williams leading the team with 10 targets each. No other receiver was targeted more than once by Lewis as the Buffaloes' receiver depth struggled to produce against Northwestern.

A timeline for Scudero's return from injury is currently unknown, but his addition to the offense could help unlock the passing game for offensive coordinator Brennan Marion and Lewis.

FINAL: Northwestern 41, Colorado 7

Fourth Quarter

1:52: Colorado punts on fourth down. Northwestern ball.

2:00: Two-minute timeout. Colorado ball on the Buffs' 29-yard line.

3:07: FIELD GOAL Northwestern. Wildcats lead 41-7.

8:00: Northwestern first down at the Colorado 34-yard line.

10:19: INTERCEPTION. Lewis throws his second of the game. Northwestern ball.

10:31: Colorado driving, but a 20-yard pass play to DeKalon Taylor wiped out by a holding penalty.

13:09: FIELD GOAL. Wildcats make a 36-yard field goal. Colorado trails 38-7.

13:45: Northwestern fails a third-down conversion on Colorado's 18-yard line.

Third Quarter

0:00: End of third quarter. Northwestern ball on the 39-yard line.

1:16: Colorado punts. Northwestern takes over at its own 21-yard line.

3:15: TOUCHDOWN Northwestern leads 35-7. Chiles completes a pass to Himon.

3:53: Northwestern receiver Wilde Griffin catches three passes for 45 yards.

4:31: Henderson is stuffed on Colorado's fourth-down attempt. Turnover on downs, Northwestern ball.

6:12: Illegal hands to the face penalty on Northwestern gives Colorado a first down.

6:27: TOUCHDOWN Northwestern to lead 28-7. Chiles hits Himon on a 25-yard touchdown pass.

7:07: Colorado stops Northwestern on third down, but the Wildcats convert on fourth down with a quarterback keeper from Chiles.

9:04: Northwestern converts with a 24-yard completion. First down on the Colorado 38-yard line.

9:39: Third down and 10 yards to go for the Northwestern offense.

10:28: TOUCHDOWN. Lewis hits Williams on a screen pass who runs for a 50-yard touchdown. Northwestern leads 21-7.

11:50: FUMBLE forced by Martinez and recovered by Colorado defensive back Naeten Mitchell. Buffaloes ball.

13:07: Lewis is sacked on fourth down. Northwestern ball.

14:56: Smith rushes for 35 yards to the Northwestern 40-yard line.

15:00: Northwestern kicks off to Colorado. Touchback.

Halftime: Northwestern 21, Colorado 0

Second Quarter

0:00: Colorado trails 21-0 at halftime.

0:03: Colorado punts the ball to Northwestern after a failed third-down conversion.

0:10: TIMEOUT Colorado. Buffaloes move the ball to the Colorado 42-yard line after two completions by Lewis for 17 yards. Third down.

0:59: TOUCHDOWN. Chiles rushes for a three-yard touchdown. Northwestern leads 21-0.

2:00: Two-minute timeout. Northwestern ball on the 25-yard line.

4:38: Linebacker Tyler Martinez sacks Chiles for a loss of 10 yards on first down.

5:21: Colorado attempts a fourth-down conversion, but running back Damian Henderson is stopped by Northwestern. Turnover on downs.

7:10: JacQuail Smith rushes for 28 yards into Northwestern territory.

7:51: Colorado takes over on the 22 yard line after Northwestern's kickoff.

8:00: TOUCHDOWN. Chiles connects with Himon for an 18-yard touchdown. Northwestern leads Colorado 14-0.

8:05: TIMEOUT Northwestern, the Wildcats' first of the first half.

8:36: INTERCEPTION thrown by Julian Lewis, caught by Wildcats defensive back Braden Turner. Northwestern takes over in the red zone.

8:55: Back-to-back holding penalties on Colorado gives the Buffs offense a first down with 30 yards to go.

9:28: DeKalon Taylor rushes for a 16-yard gain for the first down.

10:36: Northwestern punts. Colorado will take over at the 25-yard line.

11:50: Northwestern running back Joseph Himon runs for a 79-yard touchdown, but the play is called back for a holding penalty on the Wildcats. Second down for Northwestern after the 10-yard penalty.

12:45: FUMBLE from Buffaloes running back Damian Henderson recovered by Northwestern. Colorado's second fumble of the night is the team's second turnover of the first half.

13:38: Colorado enters the red zone on a five-yard rush from Henderson.

14:55: Lewis rushes for 15 yards on a quarterback keeper.

First Quarter

0:00: First down Colorado on the 47-yard line after a seven-yard rush from Damian Henderson.

0:43: Northwestern kicks off. Colorado's drive starts at the 28-yard line.

0:43: TOUCHDOWN Northwestern. Chiles runs it in for a one-yard score. Wildcats lead Colorado 7-0.

1:38: Running back Drew Wagner rushes for a 21-yard gain inside the five-yard line.

1:49: Chiles' pass on third down falls incomplete, but a holding penalty on Colorado gives Northwestern an automatic first down.

2:44: Injury timeout with Northwestern offensive lieman Ezomo Oratokhai carted off.

3:25: Northwestern converts on third down to pick up a first down on Colorado's 34-yard line.

4:58: FUMBLE by Colorado running back Micah Welch recovered by Northwestern. Wildcats ball.

5:18: TV timeout - Buffaloes will take over on the 29-yard line after a Northwestern punt.

6:02: Colorado stops Northwestern on third and short, forcing a fourth down.

8:24: First down Northwestern at the 20-yard line after a completion between Chiles and running back Caleb Komolafe.

9:41: Lewis' throw to Williams is behind him and falls incomplete on third down. Colorado punts the ball back to Northwestern, and the Wildcats take over at the six yard line.

11:28: The Buffaloes convert a flea flicker on a completion from quarterback Julian Lewis to wide receiver Joseph Williams for 20 yards and a first down.

12:32: Colorado forces an incompletion on third down and three, forcing Northwestern to punt. Colorado's offense will start its first possession from its own 18-yard line.

13:52: Northwestern picks up its first first down of the night with the ball on the Wildcats' 29-yard line.

15:00: Colorado kicks off. Touchback.

Pregame

Potential Weather Delay

The weather forecast, according to AccuWeather, calls for potential thunderstorms and heavy periods of rain in Evanston, Illinois, and the Colorado vs. Northwestern kickoff could be delayed as a result. The NCAA's policy requires a game to be delayed by a minimum of 30 minutes if lightning strikes within an eight-mile radius surrounding the stadium.

If the teams' warm-ups are disrupted by a lightning delay, then the kickoff will also be pushed back to allow the athletes time to warm up again once back on the field. Rain alone is unlikely to delay the game, but the lightning policy is as clear cut as they come. The Wildcats are hosting their final game in their temporary stadium before moving into the new Ryan Field, but the new stadium will not have a dome over the playing surface either.

Kickoff for Colorado vs. Northwestern is currently scheduled for 5:30 p.m. MT. According to 247Sports' Jack Carlough, Northwestern warned fans of severe weather disrupting the game with a reminder of the lightning policy on the jumbotron two hours before kickoff.

Sep 5, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Aidan Chiles (0) scrambles against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the game is indeed delayed, the Buffaloes may have a slight advantage after dealing with a lightning delay in week 1 on the road against Georgia Tech.

Colorado vs. Northwestern Betting Odds

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to betting odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, Northwestern is favored by 3.5 points over Colorado on Saturday. The moneyline favors the Wildcats as well with odds of -175 compared to Colorado at +145.

Home-field advantage is believed to be worth three points in a point spread meaning oddsmakers view Colorado and Northwestern as fairly evenly matched.

The over/under is set at 47.5 points by DraftKings, but a rainy game disrupting both teams' passing offenses could lead to a rather low-scoring game.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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