Deion Sanders Drops Honest Reaction to Colorado vs. Northwestern Weather Forecast

The Colorado Buffaloes withstood inclement weather to surpass Georgia Tech in the 2026 season opener. Their Sept. 12 home opener against Weber State featured no rain drops from above.

The Sept. 19 road trip to Evanston, Illinois, presents less sunny skies, though. Coach Deion Sanders and Colorado are expected to play under rain for the second time in three games. Yet the Buffaloes' showdown with Big Ten challenger Northwestern calls for a threat of thunderstorms in the area, which could very much delay the original kickoff time.

Deion Sanders Shares Honest Perspective of Weather Impact

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against Weber State at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanders sounds unphased by Mother Nature's role in the Big 12 versus Big Ten showdown taking place inside Northwestern's newly cristened stadium.

"Maybe inclement weather in Northwestern, but we are up for the challenge," Sanders told reporters in his Sept. 15 press conference in Boulder.

He's looking past the weather conditions and looking more at the challenge the Wildcats present. Especially with Northwestern busting out a fast-paced offense coached by its own new offensive coordinator in Chip Kelly.

Sep 5, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats offensive coordinator Chip Kelly looks on before a game against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Good team. And [the] hurry up offense [with] no huddle, [they're] just doing this thing like Chip Kelly's been known to do. It presents some dilemmas," Sanders added. "We've got to prepare and practice for that thoroughly."

Sanders adds that Northwestern is "going to be physical." Plus will aim to minimize its mistakes, especially in holding this edge over Colorado: Having two weeks to prepare for the Buffaloes.

Northwestern hasn't played since Sept. 5 against South Dakota State, which ended as a 34-18 Wildcats victory. That contest saw the new Kelly-led offensive attack rack up 497 total yards of offense; getting past the 200-yard mark in both the passing and rushing attack.

Determining if Colorado is Preparing for Hardest Offense Yet

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes 2026-2027 linebacker Kylan Salter (41) tackles Weber State Wildcat quarterback Nate Dahle (13) during the third quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia Tech presented a run-heavy offense featuring play action with quarterback Alberto Mendoza. Meanwhile, Weber State hit Colorado with a power spread offense that handed the Buffaloes some brief fits plus saw quarterback Nate Dahle deliver three touchdown passes against this Colorado secondary.

But Northwestern presents one of the harder offenses to prepare for. Kelly brings an unorthodox blend of moving at a fast tempo and creating spacing for his playmakers.

Kelly's system will aim to minimize substitutions for Colorado defensive coordinator Chris Marve. The new Buffaloes assistant has been skilled at rotating his players. This Northwestern offense, though, aims to wear down a rather thin defensive line right away and force Marve's scheme to become disorganized.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Santana Hopper (97) tackles Weber State Wildcats quarterback Nate Dahle (13) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But one advantage Colorado's defense has: The Buffaloes practice against a similar high-tempo offense anyway through offensive coordinator Brennan Marion's "Go-Go" offense. Facing that style of RPO (Run Pass Option) concepts could have the Buffaloes beyond prepared for Kelly's scheme.

With rainy weather at play, perhaps Kelly will pivot to igniting the ground game early to get the offense into a groove. Marve likely will get his linebackers to play even closer and maybe bring a safety down as well to counter this attack.

Weber State managed to take advantage of some bad eye discipline from Colorado's side. Expect Kelly to try putting together a similar approach, but doing it with a faster and more physical approach.

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