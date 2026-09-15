Colorado vs. Northwestern Facing Fierce Weather Warning Before Week 3

The Colorado Buffaloes took advantage of calm skies on Sept. 12. Colorado became the one applying heat on Weber State, rolling to the 52-21 rout at Folsom Field in Boulder.

Now the Buffaloes will hit the road ahead of their Sept. 19 showdown with Big Ten foe Northwestern. But already, Colorado could be facing its second weather delay of the 2026 season.

Weather Forecast Ahead of Colorado vs. Northwestern

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) scrambles in the first quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The projected forecast in Evanston, Illinois, calls for the following: 79 degrees, but with cloudy skies, rain and a chance for thunderstorms, per AccuWeather.

That means Colorado could be facing its second delayed game of the early season.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Leon Bell (57) reacts against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado needed to momentarily stay in the visitor's locker room for the Sept. 3 opener against Georgia Tech. Thunder and lightning hovered over the area above Bobby Dodd Stadium, forcing kickoff to move down.

Both teams ended up playing with a slick and wet football. But Colorado still ignited once the storm passed. Quarterback Julian Lewis delivered the game-winning drive by hitting tight end Charlie Williams on a 20-yard touchdown, putting Colorado ahead 14-13. Cornerback Boo Carter sealed the stunning road win with his blocked field goal as time expired.

So looks like Colorado could be facing a similar atmospheric environment near the Chicago region. That means the Buffaloes likely will need to turn back to what's worked so far this season.

Colorado Week 3 Contest Could Become Ground-Based

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Richard Young (9) carries the ball in the second half against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the weather forecast stays the same, it's looking like coach Deion Sanders plus offensive coordinator Brennan Marion will need to lean into the ground attack here. Especially if the field and football becomes covered with rain and the drops continue to pour during the game.

Lewis is fresh off delivering his first 300-yard outing of the season and very much looked like the quarterback Sanders helped flip from USC in the 2025 recruiting class. But Buffalo fans likely remembered how he struggled adjusting to the rain from the week one contest in Atlanta.

Perhaps Marion will roll with the ground attack first to prevent Lewis from feeling slippery or antsy. Fortunately the running game is rising as a sudden strength for Colorado, with results never seen before in the era of Coach Prime.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) runs for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado currently ranks No. 11 among Big 12 teams in rushing offense. But is averaging 181.5 yards per game, which is already higher than the 125.6 Colorado produced last season.

Returning running back Micah Welch delivered his first 100-yard outing of the season against the Wildcats, hitting 106 yards on just 11 carries in the 31-point rout of the Big Sky Conference power.

Welch is currently the rushing leader with 164 yards. Meanwhile, Sacramento State transfer Damian Henderson II has helped spell Welch as the power back who can attack inside. Fellow ex-Hornets back JaQuail Smith and Dekalon Taylor rise as the speed options so far for Marion's "Go-Go" offense.

Northwestern Brings its own Ground Philosophy

Sep 5, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach David Braun looks on during the first half against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So Colorado faces another set of Wildcats on the field. Except this one brings its own run-oriented philosophy.

Coach David Braun leans into veteran offensive coordinator Chip Kelly here. The same Kelly who won a national title during his last run in the Big Ten: 2024 with Ohio State.

Kelly's first Northwestern offense racked up 497 total yards against South Dakota State on Sept. 5, including hitting 224 yards following handoffs. Kelly rolled with a three-horse committee featuring Joseph Himon II, Caleb Komalafe and Gavin Sawchuk, the latter previously playing for Oklahoma and Florida State.

Colorado versus Northwestern is shaping up to being a run-based battle early. Especially with Mother Nature already playing an early role.

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