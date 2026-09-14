Three Things We've Learned During the Colorado Buffaloes' Fast Start

The online ridicule and criticism has quieted for the 2026 Colorado Buffaloes.

Coach Deion Sanders has lifted this version to a 2-0 start, the best such mark since his first season in 2023. This time, quarterback Julian Lewis put together his first 300-yard outing while CU tacked on 52 points in the trouncing of Weber State on Sept. 12. In the process, the critics of Coach Prime and this team have become quieter.

Amid this quick start, here are three things we've learned about this Buffaloes squad.

Deion Sanders Still Holds a High Standard

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against Weber State at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanders went viral for a new reason: Delivering a fiery speech that sounded like he was more upset than complacent.

Yet this locker room speech postgame shines a light on the high standard he's got for the Buffaloes, which also signals that his expectations for this group are way higher than the outside world believes.

🔥 Coach Prime Post Game. Was NOT HAPPY with Buffs 👀



"You definately ain't No Dawg, aint No Killa, aint No Pro...if you SATISFIED with THAT. You guys are happy with winning the game. I'm trying to WIN IT ALL"



📽️ @DeionSandersJr https://t.co/pnsIjUyIXv pic.twitter.com/etyaOAzdbs — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) September 13, 2026

The last part shows that Sanders wants more than a 2-0 start. He's envisioning bringing titles to Boulder. Sanders also clearly saw a team that showed a brief lackadaisical side despite the one-sided rout of the Big Sky Conference foe.

Of course, Sanders' speech lured out mixed reviews. Including critics who continue to grow tired of Sanders' leaked postgame talks surfacing online. But Sanders' words paint the picture that this Buffaloes team expects to contend, much to the chagrin of the analysts who picked Colorado to finish near the bottom of the Big 12.

Colorado Defense is Vastly Improved, But Not Complete

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Santana Hopper (97) tackles Weber State Wildcats quarterback Nate Dahle (13) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New defensive coordinator Chris Marve has shown an immediate impact on this team.

Marve has his front controlling gaps and crashing the line of scrimmage. Colorado has since birthed two brand-new defensive line stars: edge rusher Lamont Lester Jr. and versatile defensive end/tackle Santana Hopper. Meanwhile, linebacker Gideon ESPN Lampron has risen as Colorado's new tackling machine at the second level of the defense.

Furthermore, Colorado hit an astonishing 11 pass breakups against Weber State, its best mark in nearly 20 seasons.

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado defensive back Naeten Mitchell during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But this same unit surrendered 21 points to a Football Championship Subdivision foe. Plus allowed 372 total yards against a power spread offense, including 127 yards rushing.

This is a defense that looks improved, but is far from becoming a complete unit. Northwestern will more than likely test the eyes and discipline of this newly revamped Colorado defense on Sept. 19. This Wildcats team out of the Big Ten now has famed offensive innovator Chip Kelly as offensive coordinator. Best believe he'll try to hit the Buffaloes with more motions, play action and run with a more unpredictable approach compared to Georgia Tech and Weber State.

Brennan Marion Effect Has Rubbed Off on Colorado Offense

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) runs for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, the Marion effect is permeating some notable Colorado offensive stars so far this season.

The former Sacramento State head coach ushered in his "Go-Go" offense to ignite both Lewis and the Colorado skill position spots, particularly the ground game. Running back Micah Welch is one answering that call, producing his first 100-yard outing this season against Weber State. Welch already has more rushing yards (164) compared to his first two games of last season (78) as he's taken advantage of having more spacing to work with.

Lewis, meanwhile, looked more composed and settled on the aerial side, especially in pulling off his epic opening play touchdown to wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. that stretched 66 yards.

Sept. 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA: Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (3) prepares to make a touchdown catch during the first quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marion is already running a less predicatable offense compared to what Sanders' past coordinators Pat Shurmur and Sean Lewis ran. Although Sanders' reasoning there involved Colorado catering to Shedeur Sanders since his strength was quickly releasing the ball and pushing it downfield.

Outside of Welch and Lewis, even Colorado's front five on the offensive line look more connected and comfrortable with punishing defenses in the ground attack, which was a past weakness in Boulder.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.