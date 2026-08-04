Deion Sanders Brings Exciting Mindset to Colorado Buffaloes' First Practices

Colorado coach Deion Sanders wasted no time setting the tone on the first day of fall camp.

The Buffaloes are spending their opening week away from Boulder. It is a different setup for Colorado, but the message coming out of the first team meeting was the same one Sanders has leaned on throughout his time in Boulder: the standard is high, and there is not much room for anything else.

Deion Sanders takes in the second day of Cleveland Browns training camp, July 30, 2026, in Berea, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sanders made that plain in a short clip from a team meeting posted by Thee Pregame Show. He separated the coaches, reminded them to spell out expectations for their groups and quickly moved to what he will not tolerate.

“I have no patience,” Sanders said. “I’m not here to play. I’m here to win. I’m here to dominate.”

That was the sound of camp opening with some edge. Colorado is coming off a 3-9 season, and Sanders sounded ready to push the group from the first day back.

No time for distractions

The video also showed Sanders telling a woman to leave the room who walked in on the phone while he was talking to the team. It was a brief moment, but it sets the tone for the season. The first day of camp is not the time for interruptions or anything that pulls the team off its focus.

Sanders also said he planned to address the team again later that night about attitudes and the way players have been carrying themselves in position meetings.

He wants the coaches to make the standard clear and he wants the players to understand it. He wants the building to move with more focus now that camp has started.

Colorado has spent the offseason trying to reset after a tough 2025 season. Sanders’ comments suggested he wants that reset to show up immediately, not somewhere down the line in September.

Coach Prime is coming with a different fire and attitude this year. No patience.



🎥@theepregameshow pic.twitter.com/Q8hMU1dL5s — GUCCE (@gucceCU) August 3, 2026

A fresh start in Colorado Springs

Jul 30, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Former NFL player Deion Sanders arrives at Cleveland Browns training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes are not beginning camp in Boulder this year. They reported Sunday and then headed south to Colorado Springs for the first week of fall camp, a move made possible through a partnership with UCCS and Fountain-Fort Carson High School. Practices there are closed to the public, and the team will return to Boulder on Aug. 8.

The location change has given Colorado a more controlled setting to open camp, and that fits the tone Sanders wants. He has talked all offseason about accountability, chemistry and getting the roster to work as one group. The off-campus week gives the staff a chance to push that without the distractions that might come in Boulder.

For a roster with a lot of new transfers, that can help. The Buffs have been through another offseason of turnover, and the first week in Colorado Springs should tell the staff a lot about how quickly the group is meshing together.

What Colorado is building toward

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Members of the Colorado Buffaloes line across from the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the fourth quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanders’ message comes with a season opener against Georgia Tech not far off. Colorado opens Sept. 3, which leaves the Buffs little time to sort out the details and build the chemistry they need.

There is reason for optimism. Quarterback Julian Lewis is entering his second year in Boulder, and the offense has a deeper receiver room than it had a year ago. Brennan Marion’s arrival as offensive coordinator adds another layer to that side of the ball, and Colorado believes the new system can get more out of its personnel.

The defense also has pieces that could make an early difference, especially after another round of portal additions. The challenge now is getting all of the new additions to fit together once it's time to travel to Atlanta.

With fall camp just starting, Coach Prime already looks like he knows the turnaround has to start now, and the Buffaloes have a week in Colorado Springs to do it.

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