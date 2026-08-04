Colorado Receiver Joseph Williams Offers Injury Update at the Start of Fall Camp

Colorado coach Deion Sanders may be getting one of his better receivers back just in time as fall camp begins.

Joseph Williams, who spent the spring working his way back from injury, appears ready to return for the start of camp after a positive exchange with Coach Prime this week. The interaction was captured by Darius Sanders and posted onto his YouTube channel.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) celebrates his first down in the fourth quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Joseph, you back?” Sanders asked during warmups.

“Of course. I couldn’t miss this,” Williams replied.

That was an update Colorado wanted to hear. Williams has been one of the more productive and reliable receivers on the roster, and his return would give the Buffs a veteran target at a position that figures to play a major role in the offense this season.

With Williams being sparking some concern by being seen on crutches this week, the bigger picture has pointed toward a return. He missed spring ball while recovering, and the expectation around the program has always been that he would be available when the Buffaloes open fall camp.

A key receiver for Colorado

Williams is a key name in the receiver room. He finished second on the team last season with 37 catches for 489 yards and four touchdowns, then earned honorable mention All-Big 12 recognition.

At 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, he gives Colorado a bigger target on the outside and a player who can help on third down, in the red zone and in contested-catch situations. That kind of experience will matter this season, with an offense that is expected to lean on the passing game again in 2026.

He also brings a little continuity. Colorado has added new faces at receiver, but Williams is one of the few players who already knows what this offense asks from its pass-catchers.

The injury slowed things down

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) catches a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams was hurt late in the 2025 season and did not play in Colorado’s final game. He later had surgery and spent the spring rehabbing instead of practicing.

The delay kept him out of the Buffs’ spring work, but it did not seem to change the timeline much. Colorado had been hopeful he would be back by fall camp, and seeing Williams suited up at practice suggests that is still the plan.

For a player who was one of the team’s most productive receivers last season, that is an important development. Colorado needs him healthy.

What it means for the Colorado Buffaloes

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) throws a pass during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The timing is good for Colorado. Fall camp is where roles start to sort themselves out, and Williams should be right in the middle of that conversation if he stays healthy. Colorado’s receiver room is deep enough to survive without Williams, but that does not mean they are the same team without him.

That will matter exponentially in camp as Colorado starts sorting out roles for the fall. Williams gives the staff a receiver they can trust, and he gives quarterback Julian Lewis a familiar option.

The Buffs open the season Sept. 3 against Georgia Tech, and Williams looks like he should be on the field when it counts.

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