Colorado Buffaloes' Folsom Field Gets New Playing Surface: College Football Playoff Next?
With the possibility of December football coming to Folsom Field, the Colorado Buffaloes' longtime home is reportedly returning to an artificial playing surface.
BuffZone's Brian Howell reported Thursday that the 101-year-old Folsom Field will see its natural grass replaced with an artificial surface installed by AstroTurf. The Buffs have played their home games on grass since 1999, but Folsom Field is no stranger to turf. From 1971-1998, the historic college football venue featured AstroTurf.
Colorado athletic director Rick George told BuffZone that the College Football Playoff's new structure was a significant factor in his decision. With 12 teams now in the CFP, first-round games are played on campus, meaning a mid-December game could be in Folsom Field's future. Boulder's cold winter temperatures and the potential for ice make turf a safer surface for players.
“I think putting turf down there gives us flexibility, certainly with the change in the College Football Playoff,” George told BuffZone. “Being a northern school, you don’t grow grass after October, and having a game in December was a big part of that consideration. Plus, it gives us another field that we can practice on daily that will benefit our football program.”
According to Howell, the turf installation will begin after the Bolder Boulder 10K (May 26), which uses Folsom Field as its finish line. The project is expected to be complete before July 1, as Folsom Field is set to host three Phish concerts from July 3-5.
The cost of installing artificial turf is estimated at about $1 million, and Colorado hopes the surface will last 12-15 years, per Howell.
George also told BuffZone that because CU won't have to upkeep grass, Folsom Field could host an event during the fall football season.
“It gives you flexibility on timing on when you could host an event, and it’ll give us an opportunity to potentially host an event in the fall that we wouldn’t ever be able to do because (of the) grass,” George told BuffZone. “And, look, we’re one of the few schools in the north that have had grass this long. So I think the timing is right for us to do that.”
Many of Colorado's best football seasons came during Folsom Field's first artificial turf era, including the program's lone national championship campaign in 1990. The late Rashaan Salaam also played his home games on turf when he secured Colorado's first Heisman Trophy in 1994.
Seven of Colorado's 12 regular season games in 2025 will come at Folsom Field, beginning with a visit from the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Aug. 29. The Buffs' third season under coach Deion Sanders will also feature nonconference home games against Delaware and Wyoming. BYU, Iowa State, Arizona and Arizona State are scheduled to visit Boulder during Colorado's Big 12 Conference slate.