NFL Insider Makes Case For Shedeur Sanders To New York Giants In NFL Draft
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is projected to be one of the first quarterbacks taken off the board in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. One team in particular that has been linked to Sanders are the New York Giants. The Giants currently own the No. 3 overall pick.
ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter went on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday morning and discussed the possibility of Sanders and the Giants uniting.
Rumors of the New York Giants being Deion Sanders' preferred destination for his son began circulating on Monday, but "Coach Prime" denied their validity. While Deion Sanders might not have a preference where Shedeur gets drafted, Schefter seems to think the Giants are a good fit for the former Colorado quarterback.
Adam Schefter Lists Connections Between Sanders and Giants
ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter spoke with Ty Schmit on the Pat McAfee show on Tuesday, where Schefter floated out the idea of Sanders being the guy in New York. The Giants have signed quarterbacks Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and Tommy DeVito this offseason and are still in the market for others like Aaron Rodgers, but Schefter is adamant they won’t play a role in their draft decision.
“I still think with Russell Wilson and Jamies Winston and Tommy DeVito, I still think the Giants may go ahead and take Shedeur Sanders at No. 3. Whether they sign Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers, I don’t think it changes anything,” Schefter said. “If the Giants love Shedeur Sanders enough at No. 3, I don’t care who they have between now and the opening night of the draft, I still think Shedeur Sanders would be the pick.”
The Giants signed Wilson on Tuesday, shortly after Schefter talked about the possibility of Sanders and New York.
Schefter then talked about the connections between Sanders and the Giants.
“There are a lot of signs about Shedeur and the Giants. They were linked to him all along. They’ve done a ton of work on him. They spent a lot of time in Boulder,” Schefter said. “He had the New York Giants cleats before the Alamo Bowl. He’s having a catch with (Giants wide receiver) Malik Nabers at the Heisman trophy presentation.”
Just like his father Deion Sanders, Shedeur is no stranger to the spotlight, and being in New York provides that.
“There’s been a lot of smoke and a lot connections for Shedeur Sanders to New York and he’s been raised to perform with the bright lights and the big city and I could see it happening,” Schefter said. “We’ll see what they ultimately decide.”
MORE: Colorado Quarterback Kaidon Salter Eager For Transfer Portal Target Sincere Brown
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Julian Lewis Copies Shedeur Sanders' Signature Watch Celebration
MORE: Five Colorado Buffaloes Players Turning Heads So Far In Spring Practices
Sanders Draft Projection
Sanders and Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward are currently the two top projected quarterbacks to be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Tennessee Titans have the No. 1 overall pick, the Cleveland Browns have the No. 2 pick, and the Giants have the No. 3 pick. All three of these teams have quarterback questions moving forward.
Sanders' draft projections have been all over the board. Some have had him going as early as No. 1 overall while others see a world where he falls late in the first round. The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft is on April 24.