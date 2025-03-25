Colorado Buffaloes' Star-Studded Pro Day: Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter Headline
With the NFL Draft less than one month away, 16 draft-eligible Colorado Buffaloes football players will take part in CU's in-house pro day on April 4.
The event is being labeled as an "NFL Showcase," and according to Colorado coach Deion Sanders, representatives from all 32 NFL teams are expected to attend. Although the pro day is closed to the public, the NFL Network will televise the event from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. MT.
"We're going to try to put on the best show possible for the fans, as well as these young men, to have them in a capacity (where) they're at peace, they're at home, they can relax and just do what they've been gifted to do," Sanders said. "I'm excited about that, I really am, because I know all 32 teams will be represented here. It's going to be phenomenal for our program."
Colorado's pro day will be held at the school's indoor practice facility, located next to Folsom Field in Boulder.
Here are the 16 players set to take part in Colorado's "NFL Showcase" on April 4:
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders
All signs point to either Shedeur Sanders or Miami's Cam Ward being the first quarterback taken during the first day of the NFL draft on April 24. Sanders threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 touchdowns during his final college season.
Cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter
Another candidate to be the first overall pick, Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter plans on continuing his two-way prowess in the NFL. Many analysts believe Hunter is both the best wide receiver and the top cornerback in this year's draft class.
Linebacker LaVonta Bentley
LaVonta Bentley participated in the Big 12 pro day last week and is now shifting his attention to CU's pro day.
Defensive lineman Shane Cokes
One of Colorado's top defensive leaders over the past two seasons, Shane Cokes recorded 48 total tackles, one sack and a forced fumble during his time with the Buffs.
Defensive end BJ Green II
BJ Green II, a former walk-on at Arizona State, led the Buffs with 7.5 sacks this past season. He also participated in the Big 12 pro day.
Wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr.
Jimmy Horn Jr. was one of Shedeur Sanders' top weapons over the past two seasons, closing his time in Boulder with over 1,000 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.
Safety Travis Jay
Travis Jay played in four games this past season, recording four tackles on 26 defensive snaps.
Offensive lineman Justin Mayers
Although he had somewhat of a rollercoaster 2024 season, offensive guard Justin Mayers played a key part in Colorado's turnaround in the trenches.
Defensive lineman Chidozie Nwankwo
Former Houston Cougars transfer Chidozie Nwankwo recorded 4.5 TFLs and 2.5 sacks while helping fuel Colorado's improved run defense.
Safety Shilo Sanders
Shilo Sanders played in the East-West Shrine Bowl earlier this offseason but didn't receive an invite to the NFL scouting combine. He'll have one final opportunity to make a strong impression on scouts.
Wide receiver Will Sheppard
After transferring from Vanderbilt, Will Sheppard was one of Colorado's top red zone weapons last season, hauling in six touchdowns.
Safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig
"Coach Prime" has long been a supporter of Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig through praising his leadership abilities, work ethic and football IQ.
Safety Herman Smith III
Herman Smith III was one of Colorado's top special teams players during his lone season with the Buffs.
Offensive lineman Kardell Thomas
Kardell Thomas had stops at LSU and Florida A&M before spending the 2024 season with the Buffs.
Punter Mark Vassett
Mark Vassett averaged 43.68 yards per punt last season and had 19 boots inside the 20-yard line.
Wide receiver LaJohntay Wester
Speedster LaJohntay Wester was second on the team in receiving yards (931) and touchdowns (10) last season. His shining moment came against Baylor when he caught a game-tying Hail Mary touhdown pass to help force overtime.