Colorado's Week 1 Defensive Line Grade Signals Big Things Ahead

After a breakout performance in Week 1, the Colorado Buffaloes' defense is no longer a secret.

The Buffs held the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets to just 51 rushing yards on 30 attempts at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, helping Colorado pull off a thrilling 14-13 upset in its season opener.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Randon Fontenette (7) reacts after the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, several days removed from the win, the performance has earned the Colorado defensive line an impressive distinction, as Pro Football Network graded the Buffs' defensive line as the highest-rated unit in the country after Week 1.

Colorado's New Defensive Front Sets the Tone

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Bo LaPenna (54) reacts after the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffs' dominant defensive performance in Atlanta earned Colorado's defensive line a 95.5 grade from Pro Football Network, the highest mark among all defensive lines in the country after Week 1.

The Buffs' 95.5 grading placed them ahead of some of the biggest defensive fronts in college football, including No. 11 LSU, which finished second at 95.4, followed by No. 20 Tennessee at 93.7 and No. 13 Alabama at 90.3.

The grade is even more impressive considering where Colorado's defense was a year ago. Last season, the Buffs struggled against the run, allowing 222.5 rushing yards per game and 5.2 yards per carry, which was especially concerning heading into a rematch with Georgia Tech after the Yellow Jackets ran for 320 yards against the Buffs in last year's season opener at Folsom Field.

However, this season, there seems to be a completely different story forming around the Buffs defense.

On Thursday night, new defensive coordinator Chris Marve had his group playing hard and fast but, more importantly, playing together. The Buffs consistently swarmed to the football, limiting Georgia Tech's rushing attack to just 1.7 yards per carry while making life difficult for quarterback Alberto Mendoza.

Colorado's defensive production wasn't limited to the defensive line, either.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Makari Vickers (10) and defensive back Naeten Mitchell (4) tackles Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Jordan Allen (4) at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seven Colorado defenders finished the night with at least five tackles, led by safety Randon Fontenette with eight. Right behind him were the Buffs' new highly touted transfer linebackers Liona Lefau and Gideon Lampron, who each finished with seven tackles.

For a Colorado defense that entered the season with plenty of questions surrounding its size and ability, that kind of performance is exactly what Marve needed from his new-look defense to help prove this is a totally different team from 2025.

Lamont Lester's Eye-Popping 99.9 Grade

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Lamont Lester Jr. (56) reacts against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Buffs' defensive line as a whole turned heads in Week 1, it was defensive lineman Lamont Lester Jr. who dominated in Atlanta. The Monmouth transfer recorded three sacks in his Colorado debut, consistently finding ways to disrupt Mendoza and collapse the pocket.

His performance was impressive enough to earn him a 99.9 grade from Pro Football Network, making Lester the highest-graded edge defender in the country after Week 1. A 99.9 is about as eye-popping as a grade can get, considering Lester's mark was essentially at the ceiling of what Pro Football Network can give a player.

The @PFN365 highest-graded EDGE, Week 1:



Lamont Lester Jr., Colorado: 99.9

Jamond Mathis, Texas Tech: 97.6

Xavier Esqillion, Georgia State: 97.1

Garrick Ponder, Baylor: 95.9

Keyshawn Johnson, Syracuse: 95.1

Leroy Harris III, Kansas: 94.6

Josaiah Knight, Western Kentucky: 94.5… pic.twitter.com/GpMFsXpi4s — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) September 6, 2026

Even more impressive, Lester wasn't doing it against a lesser opponent. He was making his Colorado debut on the road against a Georgia Tech offense that entered the season with plenty of hype surrounding former Michigan running back Justice Haynes, who last season ran for 857 yards and 10 touchdowns in just seven games before a foot injury sidelined him for the year.

For the Buffs, it's exactly the type of impact they were hoping for when they brought in Lester, who recorded 9.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss at Monmouth last season.

Ingredients to Compete in the Big 12

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Justice Haynes (22) rushes the ball against Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Boo Carter (6) at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One game doesn't erase everything that happened during Colorado's 3-9 season in 2025, but the Buffs' performance in Atlanta showed major improvements in places where Colorado desperately needed them.

The secondary held up well, linebackers were flying to the football, and the defensive line proved it can create pressure against an offensive line like Georgia Tech's, one that some expected to roll the Buffs.

Now, if the stout Colorado defense that showed up in Atlanta can continue to prove itself and offensive coordinator Brennan Marion can get his system rolling, Colorado could once again have the ingredients to compete with some of the top teams in the Big 12.

Still, before Colorado can start thinking about what comes next in Big 12 play, they'll have another opportunity to build major confidence when Weber State comes to Folsom Field this weekend.

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