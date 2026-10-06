Two Reasons Why Deion Sanders Could Be on the Hot Seat Soon

The season is still early, but the year is looking eerily similar to 2026 for the Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders. While the defense looks improved under new defensive coordinator Chris Marve, the Buffaloes are still struggling to find their quarterback, rotating between Julian Lewis and Isaac Wilson, even giving third-string quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne a few snaps against Texas Tech.

Starting the season 2-0, Colorado came close to matching the team's win total of three games in 2025 in the non-conference schedule alone. Now, Sanders and company sit at 2-3 and 0-2 in Big 12 play after three consecutive losses.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) scrambles in the first quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The struggles on offense, special teams, and the amount of penalties committed by the Buffaloes have not left a positive taste in the mouths of Colorado fans. Meanwhile, "Coach Prime" is hearing criticism from around the country for the state of the Colorado program. Sanders may not be on the proverbial hot seat quite yet, but there are some reasons to believe that his seat may be heating up, especially if the Buffs are unable to turn the season around.

Contract and Buyout Situations

The first reason why Sanders' seat may be heating up in Boulder centers around his contract. "Coach Prime" signed a five-year deal that pays him $10 million annually before the 2025 season, and he has won five games since, although 2026 is far from over.

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It depends on how the rest of the season goes. His record in four seasons in Boulder is 18-24. If Colorado wanted to fire him for losing too many games at the end of the season, it would owe him about $26 million to buy out his contract," writes USA Today's Brent Schrotenboer in giving his opinion on the job security of Sanders.

A $26 million buyout is substantial, but so is paying $10 million a year for losing seasons. It feels early, but the coaching carousel has only moved up the season as recruiting and other concerns expedite the process.

The "Prime Effect" has undoubtedly given an economic boost to Colorado, but will the cost ever become too high for the reward for Buffaloes athletic director Fernando Lovo?

Less Excuses

Struggling to replace a Heisman Trophy winner and a two-way player like Travis Hunter was always going to be difficult, as was replacing a productive quarterback and leader like Shedeur Sanders. However, the Buffaloes are two years removed from sending Hunter, Sanders, and wide receivers Jimmy Horn Jr. and LaJohntay Wester to the NFL.

Former Colorado teammates Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) and Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) talk on the field after the game of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 2025 season was a transitional year for Colorado, and it ended with another overhauled roster as well as two new coordinators in Marve and offensive coordinator Brennan Marion. While the coaching staff has placed more of an emphasis on high school recruiting, but the Buffs will likely be active in the transfer portal once again.

2026 may be the first actual season of the rebuild in Boulder, and the improvement on defense is encouraging. After ranking near the bottom of the country in rush defense in 2025, the Buffs currently hold the No. 58 spot in the nation, giving up 130 rushing yards per game. Colorado's 43 tackles for loss are tied for No. 3 overall in all of college football.

The offense is less encouraging, though, and penalties continue to plague the Buffaloes. Sanders and company still have time to win games and right the ship, however.

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