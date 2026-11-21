The Colorado Buffaloes proved that their bowl chances remain alive and well. All thanks to leaning into the ground attack to prevail past Houston in the Nov. 13 upset.

Surely the now 4-6 Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders will trust the running game against Cincinnati. Along with two more matchups to watch that'll dictate the outcome of this Nov. 21 road contest.

Colorado Run Game vs. Cincinnati Linebackers

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Jaquail Smith (23) runs for a touchdown carry in the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive coordinator Brennan Marion helped expose the Houston linebackers in the 42-32 victory at Folsom Field. UH 'backers struggled to fight off blocks or position themselves for open field tackles.

Look for Marion to pull off something similar and unleash the option part of the "Go-Go" offense. That means going after the Bearcats' best linebackers of Jonathan Thompson and Simeon Coleman.

Thompson is tied for the team lead with seven tackles for a loss and has forced two fumbles. Coleman brings 5.5 TFLs here for this game. Cincy is going to lean on both to prevent any long runs compared to the Cougars.

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back DeKalon Taylor (20) runs for a touchdown carry in the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But this Bearcats run defense has struggled the last three weeks: Allowing 268, 241 and 285 rushing yards to Utah, Houston and Iowa State, respectively. Hence why Marion and his backfield are likely enticed by going after this Bearcats unit.

That's going to mean running back Richard Young rising as the inside gasher here, who became one yard shy from hitting 100 yards against Houston. Fellow running backs DeKalon Taylor and JaQuail Smith broke off long scampers on designed pitches. Even quarterback Isaac Wilson can take off and run as fans have seen. CU fans shouldn't expect Marion to ignore the ground game for this contest.

Cincinnati's Cole Tabb vs. Colorado's Gideon Lampron

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Nov 14, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats running back Cole Tabb (3) runs the football against the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado's leading tackler and top linebacker Gideon Lampron has the second biggest ground-based matchup here. And one that'll also dictate how competitive this contest becomes.

Cincinnati clearly wants the ball in the running back Cole Tabb's hands. Proven by his 235 total yards of scrimmage against Iowa State. The Stanford transfer also enters this game delivering four 100-yard games in the last five contests. He's racked up 1,236 yards from scrimmage with 14 touchdowns.

Lampron has shown the best nose for the football among the Colorado linebacker room, which has emerged as a strength under defensive coordinator Chris Marve. The Bowling Green transfer is decisive with his run blocking reads and is skilled at quickly reacting to the run, then arriving with physical intent toward the running back.

Look for Lampron to become responsible for Tabb's every move, then neutralize him as much as possible. Tabb's big plays helps keep Cincy in the game. But Lampron winning this battle can help Colorado put this game away early.

Quarterback JC French vs. Safety Randon Fontenette

Oct 24, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) passes between Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Vili Taufatofua (45) and Colorado Buffaloes safety Randon Fontenette (7) during the second half at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cincinnati quarterback JC French presents one more versatile element for the Bearcats. But safety Randon Fontenette comes in handy here for Colorado.

Fontenette will presents fits with his own Swiss Army knife traits. Especially as a blitzer as his hit and forced fumble on quarterback Conner Weigman swung the tide of the Colorado-Houston game.

Fontenette forcing French into bad decision making with the football is one more way Colorado can win this game.

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