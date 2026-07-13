Deion Sanders Jokes With Grandson and Transfer Portal in Viral Family Video

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has spent the offseason pushing the Buffaloes toward a bigger 2026 goal, but a recent family video gave fans a much lighter view of Coach Prime. In a social media video shared by Deion Sanders Jr., Sanders was shown spending time with his grandson Snow, and the moment quickly turned into a playful joke about the transfer portal.

Coach Prime always coaching

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders yells at his team during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The video showed Sanders trying to coach Snow through a simple catching lesson, repeatedly encouraging him to put his hands out and pay attention. Snow, who is still a toddler, was far more interested in the moment than in the coaching lesson.

That led to the joke that got the most attention. As Snow ignored the instruction, Deion Sanders Jr. said, “Snow going into the portal.”

Sanders joined in on the humor, turning the exchange into one of those family moments that fans get exclusive access to. It was a short video, but it fit the broader image Sanders has portrayed since arriving in Boulder in 2023by being relaxed and open about his family life.

Snow’s growing place

CU football head coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, watches his team warm up before the game against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Snow Sanders, whose full name is Snow Jacquees Sanders-Broadnax, is the first grandson of Coach Prime. Born in August 2024, he is the son of Deiondra Sanders and singer Jacquees.

Snow has already become a familiar part of the Sanders family story. Coach Prime has embraced grandfatherhood publicly, often referring to himself as “PapaPrime” and sharing moments that show a much softer side than the one fans usually see on game days.

This latest video fit that pattern. Sanders was not barking orders or making a point about football. He was simply trying to spend time with his grandson, even if the lesson did not go exactly as planned.

Coach Prime has forced his own grandson, Snow Sanders to enter the Transfer Portal.



He has 20 Years Of Eligibility.



🎥@DeionSandersJr pic.twitter.com/yHd0f7M9gr — GUCCE (@gucceCU) July 13, 2026

A football joke that lands with fans

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The transfer portal joke worked because it came from a place Colorado fans understand all too well. Sanders has made transfer portal movement a major part of life in Boulder, so the family video became very relevant.

That is part of what makes Coach Prime such a constant presence in the sport. Anything he says or does tends to connect back to Colorado Buffaloes football, even when the setting is a family hangout.

The video also showed something else fans have come to notice about Sanders is that even with all the attention he draws as a coach, many of his most memorable moments now happen at his home.

Why it matters for Colorado

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders greets players before the start of the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering his fourth season as head coach, the Buffaloes are confident and working toward a better season in 2026. Sanders remains the face of everything happening in Boulder, and that means even a lighthearted family post becomes part of the talking points around the program.

The video once again shows the human side of the coach leading a team coming off a 3-9 season. That balance has become part of the Sanders brand, and it remains a big reason the Colorado story follows him everywhere.

The joke worked mainly because it sounds like something only Deion Sanders would say, even in a room full of family after dinner. Snow may not be ready for the portal, but Coach Prime seems to clearly already have him on the board.

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