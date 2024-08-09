Deion Sanders announces birth of first grandson in press conference on birthday
Deion Sanders has been upgraded from Coach Prime to Papa Prime.
The Colorado Buffaloes coach celebrated a significant personal milestone that coincided with his 57th birthday—becoming a grandfather for the first time. This news was broken by Sanders during CU's Media Day in Boulder, Colorado. His daughter, Deiondra Sanders, gave birth to a healthy baby boy in Atlanta earlier today.
Deiondra’s pregnancy had been considered high-risk due to her medical history, including several myomectomy surgeries to remove fibroid growths. Despite these challenges, she successfully delivered her son, marking a momentous occasion for the Sanders family.
Deiondra is the eldest of Deion Sanders’ five children. She is the daughter of Sanders’ first wife, Carolyn Chambers, with whom he also shares a son, Deion Sanders Jr. She announced her pregnancy in March, describing it as a “miracle” due to the health risks involved. Her brothers, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, were on hand at their father's press conference and expressed their excitement about becoming uncles. Shedeur shared that he received the news via text, while Shilo mentioned seeing his new nephew through a video call.
As the Sanders family grows, so does their legacy, with Coach Prime’s influence extending from the football field to his new role as “Grandpa Prime.” The family continues to make headlines both in sports and in their personal lives, with this latest addition being a special highlight for all.