Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Ben Finneseth is going into his sixth season with the Buffs in 2026.

Ben Finneseth Eyeing Coaching Career

Ben Finneseth is a 6-2, 205 pound defensive back out of Durango, Colorado. In Finneseth’s five seasons in Boulder from 2021-2025, he has racked 45 total tackles, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery while playing defense and having a key role on special teams.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos safety Ben Finneseth (28) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Finneseth recently went on The Honour Podcast. The soon to be sixth year senior talked about how his dad predicted that one day he would be a coach. Finneseth didn’t completely buy into this idea until the past year, when he became more involved with recruiting players to Colorado.

“I was pretty heavily involved with the recruiting cycle, during the transfer portal time in January,” Finneseth said. “After talking with all the recruits and doing the recruiting piece, I was like ‘I think this is what I want to do.’ And that’s the most important of coaching almost. Obviously, you got to get them in the door before you can coach them.”

🔥 Ben Gets Personal. Life After CU. Coach Finneseth 👀💛🦬



"I've been denying it for years. I was heavily involved in the recruiting cycle. I think this is what I want to do..."



🔄 @ben_finneseth https://t.co/4CLtBeJcA0 pic.twitter.com/GRb8m3snHC — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) July 12, 2026

Finnesseth has been doing a good job with his recruiting assistance. The Buffaloes 2027 class is currently at 20 commits, with four of them being from four or five star recruits. Rivals currently ranks this class No. 39 in the country and No. 3 in the Big 12 conference. The only two Big 12 teams ranked above them are the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Kansas State Wildcats.

Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders yells out from the sidelines as his team takes on the ASU Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While being No. 39 in the country may not sound like much, it is still a major improvement from where Colorado’s 2026 recruiting class was ranked. Rivals tabbed the Buffs’ 2026 class No. 67 in the country, one of the lowest ranked out of any power conference team. Furthermore, it was ranked No. 15 in the Big 12 out of teams, ahead of only the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The 2027 class is headlined by four-star recruit, quarterback Andre Adams. Rivals ranked Adams as the No. 15 quarterback in the 2027 class. He has been committed to Colorado since April of 2026.

If Finneseth already has his fingerprints on recruiting while he is still playing, does that mean he could be more involved with coaching on the Buffaloes staff by as soon as next season when his playing career is done?

It's not out of the realm of possibility that he could wind up up coach Deion Sanders' staff in 2027.

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado defensive back Ben Finneseth speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coach Prime has been the Colorado head coach since 2023. Sanders came from Jackson State, which made Colorado his first job at the FBS level. There have been mixed results. The Buffs have captured the attention of the nation under Coach Prime and have had their ups and downs on the field.

Deion Sanders has an overall record of 16-21 in Boulder. They have missed a bowl game in two of his three seasons. He'll look to make it two bowl game appearances in four seasons in 2026.

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