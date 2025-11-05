This Deion Sanders Message Proves His Bond With Colorado Fans
After two of his worst losses while at the helm of the Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders stepped to the podium on Tuesday and reflected on his team’s effort, preparation, and the unwavering support they continue to receive from Colorado’s passionate fans.
With Colorado sitting at 3–6 and fighting to stay in the bowl picture, Sanders’ tone was honest, frustrated, but still optimistic. He admitted that his team’s level of play hasn’t matched its preparation — a disconnect he’s still trying to understand.
“They Deserve So Much More”
At the heart of "Coach Prime's" message was an acknowledgment of Colorado’s fan base — a group he called the best in college football.
“We have the best fan base in college football,” Sanders told the media on Tuesday. “They deserve so much more than we’re giving them right now. We’re not playing good football right now, they deserve the hope we gave them the last couple of seasons. We are trending, behind the curtains, in the right direction.”
For a fan base that’s been ultra loyal to "Coach Prime" since his arrival in Boulder, packing every home game, selling out merchandise, and backing him through the ups and downs, the comments struck a chord.
The energy and excitement around Colorado football hasn’t completely faded, but fans are certainly growing eager to see the "Prime Time" hype translate into results on Saturday again.
Still Searching for Answers
Colorado followed up its worst loss of the "Coach Prime" era, a 53-7 pounding by the Utes, with its worst home loss, 52-17 to Arizona. But even after two straight blowout losses, Sanders maintains that the effort behind the scenes hasn’t been the issue.
Last week, Sanders said practices were among the best the team has had all season — focused, energetic, and mistake-free — which made the blowout loss to Utah even harder to understand.
“Last week was a tremendous surprise because of the great practices that we had,” Sanders said following the Utah game.
But after another lopsided loss to Arizona, at home, the frustration and confusion have reached a boiling point.
“If I knew what was wrong, I wouldn’t have allowed it to happen,” Sanders told the media on Saturday night following the Buffs' loss to Arizona.
While "Coach Prime" insists growth is happening “behind the curtains,” if the Buffs don't show signs of progress on the scoreboard soon, that message will get harder to sell — not just to fans, but to the players and recruits who have bought into his vision for Colorado football.
A Chance for Redemption
The Buffs’ upcoming trip to Morgantown to face West Virginia might not have any impact on the Big 12 race, but it will say plenty about the Buffs’ trajectory. Freshman quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis is set to make his first career college start, offering a glimpse of the program’s future — and perhaps the spark the Buffs need to reignite their offense.
With three games remaining, Colorado’s postseason hopes, to put it lightly, are slim — but still alive. However, a win on Saturday could restore some optimism among a fan base that has stood by its team through every high and low of the "Coach Prime" era.
If the Buffs are trending in the right direction behind the curtains, this weekend will provide another opportunity for that quiet progress to finally break through under the lights.