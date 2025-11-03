The Best Thing Deion Sanders Could Do For Quarterback Julian Lewis
Coach Deion Sanders has another busy offseason ahead as he looks to correct the current mess his Colorado Buffaloes find themselves in.
Because Colorado's offense has taken a sizable step back this season, it wouldn't be surprising to see "Coach Prime" move on from offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur either this month or next. If that comes to fruition, DNVR's Scott Procter believes finding a new offensive coordinator who can grow alongside freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis will become Colorado's top priority this offseason.
"This offseason, that has to be priority No. 1, getting a creative OC — young, old, experienced, inexperienced, but a creative OC who can gel and grow with Julian Lewis," Procter said on the DNVR Buffs Podcast. "As talented as anybody is, you need coaching, you need help, you need to be prepared, you need to be put in ideal situations game-to-game, down-to-down, and that hasn't been the case for this offense this year."
Simplified Roles
Shurmur also serves as Colorado's quarterbacks coach, making his day-to-day perhaps more complicated than necessary. To help Lewis' development, Procter believes that "Coach Prime" would be wise to instead hire two separate people for the roles of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
"When people mention the quarterbacks coach, add that to the list as well," Procter said. "And do not make it be, this is gonna be our OC and quarterbacks (coach). No, that has to be two different positions to help this young guy (Lewis) develop the way you want him and need him to, to kind of save this program from where it has gone the last couple of weeks, so that's my biggest thing."
Procter added that "Coach Prime" will likely make changes to his staff once the regular season is complete. The 3-6 Buffs have only three games remaining and would have to win all three to qualify for a bowl game.
"It doesn't seem like it's going to be changes to that coaching staff over the next month before the season ends, but this offseason, that decision has to be made with Julian Lewis in mind," Procter said.
Julian Lewis Set For First College Start
CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported Sunday that Lewis is expected to receive his first career start on Saturday against the West Virginia Mountaineers. While Shurmur remains Colorado's offensive coordinator, the 18-year-old true freshman has a valuable opportunity ahead this weekend in Morgantown.
In relief of Kaidon Salter and Ryan Staub, Lewis threw for 121 yards and one touchdown in the second half of Saturday's loss to the Arizona Wildcats. The former five-star prospect now has an entire week to prepare for West Virginia's defense, which has allowed 406.4 yards per game (14th in Big 12).
Lewis' first career start will kick off at 10 a.m. MT on TNT (simulcast on HBO Max).