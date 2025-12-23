Colorado Buffaloes Recruit Turns Heads in Texas State Championship Game
Carthage linebacker and Colorado Buffaloes early signee Carson Crawford saved one of his best performances for last. In the Texas 4A Division II state championship, the four-star defender delivered seven tackles, two stops behind the line of scrimmage, half a sack, and even hauled in a receiving touchdown as Carthage rolled to a 49–21 win over West Orange-Stark for their second straight championship.
For Colorado fans, it was a final high school snapshot of exactly the type of player Crawford has been throughout his prep career—instinctive, explosive, and unmistakably ready for "Prime Time."
And with the Colorado roster already struck hard by the transfer portal, Crawford’s arrival comes at the perfect time.
A Champion Built for Colorado’s Culture
Crawford isn’t just productive—he’s wired just the way Colorado needs its next wave of leaders to be.
After his title-game touchdown, Crawford was asked about what it meant to score in back-to-back games. His answer felt like it came straight out of a "Coach Primes" playbook. He spoke about being a defensive captain, about understanding the play before it happened, and about refusing to be denied the end zone. That combination of confidence and preparation mirrors the foundation Sanders has tried to cement in Boulder since the day he arrived.
Sanders was asked about how recruits might view Colorado's struggles, claiming that “dogs” come to the Buffaloes to right the wrongs, while “cats” run from the challenge. Crawford made it clear which group he sees himself in, explaining that he simply wants to be the same intense, reliable player he's always been.
Immediate Impact Potential in Boulder
With Colorado facing heavy roster turnover and more scholarships opening each week, freshmen who arrive ready to compete will have the opportunity to earn foundational roles early. Crawford fits that profile as well as any recruit in the 2026 class.
In his senior season, he finished as Carthage’s leading tackler, demonstrating the same instincts and burst that made him one of the most disruptive defensive players in Texas high school football. He consistently played downhill, diagnosed plays before they developed, and set the physical tone for a championship-level defense. Those traits translate directly to a Colorado roster that struggled with depth, consistency, and high-end defensive production during the 2024 and 2025 seasons.
It’s not unrealistic to imagine Crawford finding early rotational snaps, and potentially even pushing for a larger role, depending on how the linebacker room shakes out over the next several months. In a year when the Buffs will be leaning heavily on incoming talent, Crawford represents stability wrapped in upside.
A Versatile Weapon for Brennan Marion’s Imagination
Although Crawford is expected to play linebacker, his championship-game touchdown was a reminder that he brings far more than defensive upside. At 6-foot-3 with natural playmaking instincts, he profiles as the type of athlete new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion loves to experiment with.
Marion’s system thrives on creativity and misdirection. Crawford’s ability to slip into a tight end role, serve as a red-zone matchup problem, or simply function as a physical, deceptively skilled decoy gives Colorado an unexpected layer of versatility. Even if his primary identity remains on the defensive side of the ball, his presence will force opponents to prepare for him in multiple ways.
Colorado desperately needs to add players who can change a game without needing the ball in their hands every play, and Crawford is one of those players.
A Building Block for What Comes Next
Colorado’s roster will continue shifting. More portal exits are coming, and the 2026 team will look dramatically different from the group that finished 3–9. But players like Crawford offer more than talent—they offer a point of stability as the next chapter forms.
He’s a state champion. A leader. A physical, high-motor defender with the versatility to contribute in unexpected ways. And most importantly, he’s a recruit who chose Colorado not for what it is, but for what he believes it can become.
For a program searching for foundational pieces, Crawford’s arrival isn’t just timely. It feels essential.
