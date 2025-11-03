What Kevin Stefanski’s Latest Move Means for Shedeur Sanders’ NFL Career
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is still seeking his first NFL start with the Cleveland Browns. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, who had been the offensive play caller, will now no longer be in that role as he announced that offensive coordinator Tommy Rees will take over play calling duties.
It was also announced that quarterback Dillon Gabriel will be start for the fifth straight game.
Kevin Stefanski Gives Up Offensive Play Calling Duties
Kevin Stefanski is a former offensive coordinator and has been the Browns coach since 2020. With the Browns struggles on the offensive side of the ball they have decided to make a change.
This change will not be at the quarterback position for now, as Dillon Gabriel will remain the starter of backup Shedeur Sanders. Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees will now be the offensive play caller over Stefanski. Rees has been with the Browns coaching staff since 2024, but this is his first season as the offensive coordinator.
Even with Gabriel in line to start the Browns next game against the New York Jets, does the play caller change signal more changes to be made?
Better Chance For Shedeur Sanders To Start?
The Cleveland Browns offense has struggled mightily this season in their 2-6 start. They have score more than 17 points just once all season long. They have already made one quarterback change, as veteran Joe Flacco was traded to the Cincinnati Bengals after starting the first four games in Cleveland.
Stefanski made third round rookie Dillon Gabriel the starter. The Browns are 1-3 with Gabriel. Every game that the Browns offense continues to have a tough time scoring, momentum builds for Sanders to get his opportunity.
Rookie Quarterback Battle
The Browns stunned the football world when they selected two quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft in just a matter of a few rounds. They took Gabriel in the third round and then Sanders in the fifth.
Both of these quarterbacks were coming off successful 2024 seasons’ in college. Gabriel was the quarterback of the Oregon Ducks. He hoped lead them to a Big Ten title and a College Football Playoff appearance. He finished third in Heisman trophy voting.
Sanders had quite the year of his own for the nine-win Buffaloes in 2024. He threw for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns on a staggering 74.0 completion percentage. He won Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. The Buffaloes ended up retiring Shedeur’s number.
It’s clear that Colorado misses Shedeur. So far in the 2025 season, they are 3-6 with quarterback questions. The Buffaloes will be starting their third different quarterback this season when they give freshman Julian Lewis the nod in their next game.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders has already tried to liven the offense up with Kaidon Salter and Ryan Staub, but now it’s time for the freshman Lewis to show what he's got.