Three-Star Receiver Ryan Ferdinand Drives Colorado Recruiting Rise

The Colorado Buffaloes are pulling a repeat of their May recruiting efforts. Coach Deion Sanders and company are putting together a new prospect surge to close out the month.

Fresh off boosting the linebacker room with three-stars Jahmiere Daniels-Portis and Kaylon Bailey from Ohio, the Buffaloes dipped to a familiar state to land their third verbal commit in three days.

Colorado Lands Impact Wide Receiver Talent

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) breaks a tackle by Utah Utes linebacker Moroni Anae (24) and linebacker Kana'I Lopes (33) during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Colorado boosted the wide receiver room on June 26, landing Palm Beach Lakes receiver Ryan Ferdinand. The 5-10 recruit helped reveal his Colorado decision across social media, with Buffaloes reporter Scott Procter of DNVR reporting the commitment.

Even as a three-star prospect, Ferdinand drew interest from various powerhouses across the college football landscape. One was Tulane, the same Green Wave team that claimed the American Athletic Conference title and played in the College Football Playoffs.

Ferdinand turned down some Big 12 rivals of the Buffaloes, too. Cincinnati and Central Florida represented two opportunities there. Pittsburgh out of the ACC was another on his short list of options.

But Colorado also lands a wideout who was offered by Florida State, best known as Sanders' famed alma mater. Colorado even makes up for one other big recruiting loss recently: three-star receiver Marquis Fennell turning down the Buffaloes and Florida State for Stanford on June 25.

Explosive Talent Coming to Colorado

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Offensive coordinator Brennan Marion rises as a massive winner here too.

Had Colorado landed Fennell, Marion would've gained a contender for the "Zebra" position of the Go-Go offense. Which is reserved for the most versatile weapon who can handle handoffs and take on inside wide receiver duties.

But Ferdinand's addition gives Colorado a dynamic downfield threat for the future. Ferdinand excels in hitting his releases and creating immediate separation downfield. He's unafraid to catch the intermediate throws because he displays the speed to torch the linebackers and safeties. Even with his rather small stature, Ferdinand can jump and come down with the 50-50 lobs near the sidelines and inside the end zone.

Marion and Colorado likely saw a key 4th and 23 catch Ferdinand made, too, that got his high school inside the goal line, proving he's got clutch genes. Ferdinand caught 57 passes for 755 yards (averaged 13.2 yards per catch) and scored seven touchdowns in 2025.

Colorado Rewriting High School Recruiting Narrative

CU football head coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, watches his team warm up before the game against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. | Cris Tiller/For the Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coach Prime built his past rosters in Boulder off the transfer portal. Famed Buffalo stars Travis Hunter and Sheduer Sanders came with him from Jackson State. Colorado now features talent from North Dakota State, San Jose State and even Alabama this fall.

But Sanders has leaned into high school talent now more than ever. Colorado now holds 18 different verbal commits for the 2027 recruiting class, which officially beats the 17 he and the Buffaloes pulled in during the 2023 cycle.

And his current recruiting class is filled with star power. A pair of four-stars in tackle Li'Marcus Jones and wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray (South Carolina decommit) lead the offensive crew coming in. Quarterback Andre Adams is another four-star here. Now Ferdinand comes in, expected to form an explosive tandem with Kelly-Murray while forming dynamic chemistry with Adams.

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