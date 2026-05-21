Deion Sanders’ New Colorado Roster Comes At A Pivotal Time

Heading into the 2026 season, the Colorado Buffaloes have an opportunity to prove they are a much-improved team from what they put on display last season. Following a disappointing 2025 season, coach Deion Sanders opted to make several changes on the coaching staff, as well as making changes to the roster through activity in the transfer portal.

With these changes, it will be interesting to see if Colorado can change the perception around the program and compete for a Big 12 title in addition to fighting for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

CU football head coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, watches his team warm up before the game against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. | Cris Tiller/For the Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colorado’s Limited Success In The College Football Playoff Era

Under Coach Prime, Colorado has significantly struggled to find sustained success at the top end of college football. The Buffaloes have also struggled to hold their own in Big 12 competition after only being ranked once with Sanders at the helm.

However, it seems that with the changes made on the coaching staff and for the roster this off-season, the Buffaloes could be headed in the right direction. In addition to these changes, qualifying for the CFP could become a lot easier with the expectation that the college football playoff will expand to 24 teams in the near future.

With that expansion in mind, Colorado has an opportunity to find success if it can find a way to be more consistent on offense and defense. In the Coach Prime era, Colorado has finished in the top 25 one time as they were ranked No. 23 in the final CFP ranking, which would have put them into the playoff if it had been expanded to 24 teams.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

In the college football playoff, the only other instance where Colorado finished in the top 25 was in 2016, when they were ranked No. 10 in the country, when they were led by coach Mike McIntyre.

As a program, Colorado has struggled to compete with the elite competition in college football. However, with Sanders changing the approach and prioritizing a blend of experience and production, it seems that the Buffaloes' ability to construct their roster could be headed in the right direction, in addition to yielding results as soon as 2026.

With the changes to the roster, it seems that Colorado may have addressed one of the more critical areas that needed improvement in 2025.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Key Defensive Improvement

During the 2025 season, the Buffaloes significantly struggled to stop the run as they allowed 222.5 rush yards per game and ranked 135th in the nation. The inability to stop the run created a situation where the defense could not get off the field and was constantly in short-yardage situations where the physicality of opposing teams became too much.

With the struggles last season of mine, Coach Sanders decided to make a significant number of additions to the front seven in the transfer portal. The biggest additions on the defensive line include defensive tackles Santana Hopper and Ezra Christensen, in addition to defensive ends Vili Taufatofua, Immanuel Ezeogu, Toby Anene, and Balansama Kamara.

At the linebacker position, Colorado was also able to improve with the additions of Liona Lefau, Gideon Lampron, and Tyler Martinez, who have all shown the ability to generate negative plays and put opposing offenses behind the sticks.

Added onto these changes in the front seven, Colorado will also have a new defensive coordinator, with Chris Marve being elevated from being the linebackers coach last season. Marve previously served as the defensive coordinator at Virginia Tech, where he placed an emphasis on physicality, violence, and versatility across-the-board.

With a new scheme under Marve and several players who can make big plays, the Buffaloes' defense has an opportunity to take a major step forward and potentially become one of the better rush defenses in the Big 12.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

The Pressure On Deion Sanders

Based on the lack of success that coach Sanders has had in Boulder, it appears that every season the pressure to perform gets even higher.

However, with the new approach that Sanders and the coaching staff took to build this roster for next season, it seems that this could be one of the better rosters Colorado has had in recent seasons.

There’s no doubt that Coach Prime understands the pressure he is under, but that is the kind of pressure that comes with being a college football coach. With Sanders' experience in the NFL, and as a coach - clearly he's accustomed to it.

As the Buffaloes and coach Sanders head into 2026, the pressure to consistently win may be high, but a change in approach with recruiting and coaching could be exactly what Coach Prime needed to turn the program around to find consistent success in the Big 12.

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