Colorado's Linebacker Needs That Transfer Tyler Martinez May Answer

Heading into the 2026 season, the Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders seem to be under major pressure to not just improve from last season but take a significant step forward. On the defensive side of the ball, specifically, Colorado needs to improve, which led Sanders to bring in several proven players, including linebacker Tyler Martinez, who is transferring from New Mexico State.

With the addition of Martinez, it is time to take a look at what he could bring to the Buffaloes to help them become a much better unit than they were in 2025.

Colorado Buffaloes Playmaking Needs

Linebacker Tyler Martinez drops back in pass coverage as the Aggies opened their season on Saturday night against the Bryant Bulldogs at Aggie Memorial Stadium. | Jaime Guzman/Special the Sun-News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the biggest things that Colorado lacked on defense last season was the ability to consistently generate negative plays in the backfield, which is something that Martinez could be able to help with.

In 2025, the Buffaloes had one of the worst rush defenses in college football as they allowed 222.5 yards per game, which ranked 135th in the country.

On a game-to-game basis, it became clear that Colorado lacked the playmaking along the defensive line and the linebacker position to generate negative plays and limit opposing rushing attacks. Without creating negative plays in the backfield, stopping the run game becomes very difficult, and that was the case for Colorado.

In Martinez’s time with New Mexico State from 2023 to 2025, he recorded 6.5 tackles for loss and one sack, along with 145 total tackles. At the linebacker position, being able to fly around and make plays is vital, and throughout his career so far, Martinez has been able to do just that.

Heading into next season, the Buffaloes will be running a new defense under defensive coordinator Chris Marve, who has made an emphasis on speed, violence, physicality, aggressiveness, and versatility, which could be a great fit for Martinez with his playing style. If Martinez is able to get on the same page with Marve, there is an opportunity for him to not just be in the rotation but become a critical piece to what the Buffaloes do all season long.

Linebacker Tyler Martinez's Experience

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In addition to the production that Martinez brings, his experience could arguably be just as valuable. At the Division 1 level with New Mexico State, Martinez has played a total of 29 games, which gives him great experience to lean on as he heads into next season with Colorado.

In recent years, one of the most common trends in successful college football players at the highest level is a significant amount of experience that gives players an advantage over younger players who appear to be more talented.

The experience is valuable for a variety of reasons, but the biggest reason is the understanding of what it takes to win in the big games in the preparation, it takes as an individual, but also as a team.

While New Mexico State does play in the Mountain West, Martinez was able to gain valuable reps against Auburn and Texas A&M during his time at New Mexico State. The opportunity to play against two SEC schools while New Mexico was overmatched is something that could be huge for Martinez as he makes his transition to the Big 12, where the competition takes a significant step up from the Mountain West.

As Martinez prepares for next season, the experience he gained as a starter and against some great competition from the SEC are two things that should help him to adjust well to the pace and play style at Colorado.

Colorado Buffaloes' Linebacker Depth

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the first quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

For the Buffaloes, Coach Prime put in the work to bring in a few linebackers and improve the roster through the transfer portal, who showed that they could produce at the Division I level. In addition to Martinez, Sanders was able to add Texas transfer Liona Lefau and Bowling Green transfer Gideon Lampron to the linebacker room.

However, after Lefau, Lampron, and Martinez, the linebacker depth does not have much experience with Carson Crawford and Rodney Colton Jr., seeming to be the next two players up, with no game experience at the college level.

As a result of that, a lot of the pressure will be on Lefau, Lampron, and Martinez to perform consistently and stay healthy. However, Martinez specifically could be critical as a depth piece with Lefau and Lampron seeming to have secured the starting spots as of now.

If Martinez can continue to prove he is a key piece for Colorado at the second level of the defense, he has an opportunity to make a major difference for the Buffaloes in 2026 and help Colorado to field one of the more consistent defenses in the Big 12.

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