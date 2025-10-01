Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders Reveals One Coaching Change He Needs To Make Immediately

The Colorado Buffaloes are off to a rough start this season, falling to 0-2 in the Big 12 and 2-3 overall. But what can Deion Sanders do as the coach to get more out of his team?

Ben Armendariz

The Colorado Buffaloes entered Big 12 Conference play with hopeful optimism, but after dropping their first two conference games, coach Deion Sanders’ Buffs sit at 0-2 in the conference and 2-3 overall, a start that has tested both players and coaches.

Sanders, who has built his brand on accountability and high standards, made it clear this week that the responsibility starts with him. During his Tuesday press conference, “Coach Prime” was asked how he could improve as the leader of the Buffs.

His answer revealed a coach doubling down on what he believes can turn Colorado’s season around.

Coach Prime on What He Can Do Better

“Be more demanding. I wanna see what I wanna see and we’re gonna do it over and over again until I see it," Sanders told the media during his weekly press conference from Boulder.

His words reflect the mindset of a coach who has learned that winning isn’t only about raw talent, it's also about discipline, accountability, and attention to detail from the top down.

By calling for more structure and repetition, Sanders is signaling that the way forward lies in building better habits as a team, rather than relying on one or two individual players. It's a philosophy that seems simple enough, but will the results follow suit when standards are non-negotiable?

The Buffs' Big 12 schedule only intensifies as the season moves forward, leaving little room for inconsistency.

Which means Sanders' decision to double down on structure and accountability will be tested immediately as Colorado heads into the heart of conference play, where mistakes are magnified and wins are hard-fought battles.

What Sanders Has Learned About Himself

The conversation turned inward when Sanders was asked what he’s learned about himself this season.

“To get more, you’ve gotta give more," he said. "And just because you are applying yourself and giving, don't expect what you give, sometimes you've just got to look at things and say, 'it is what it is' and turn the page.”

It was a revealing moment for a coach known for his confidence. In his third season in Boulder, "Coach Prime" has already been forced to dig much deeper.

With the roster adjusting to life without major playmakers like quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter, "Coach Prime's" challenge has been not only to replace production but also to ignite and sustain belief in a young team still finding its identity.

Looking Ahead to TCU

Sanders’ self-assessment comes at a pivotal moment in the Buffs' season.

This week, Colorado heads to Fort Worth to face TCU — the same program the Buffs shocked in "Coach Prime's" debut game with CU. It was an upset that set the tone for the next two seasons and launched Colorado football back into the national spotlight.

Now, with Colorado reeling after a 2-3 start, the Horned Frogs represent another chance for the Buffs to reset. Sanders’ message of demanding more and giving more will be put to the test against a familiar opponent that's hungry for payback.

But if the Buffs can find their footing again in Texas, Colorado has a chance to once again flip the script and change the narrative in Big 12 play.  

Ben Armendariz
BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.

