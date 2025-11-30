Deion Sanders Makes Big Promises After Colorado's 3-9 Season
The Colorado Buffaloes wrapped up coach Deion Sanders’ third season in Boulder with a 24-14 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats. With a 3-9 record, the program now has two losing seasons in Sanders’ three years.
Injuries and a rotating cast of quarterbacks — senior Kaidon Salter, redshirt sophomore Ryan Staub, and five-star freshman Julian Lewis — kept the Buffaloes from ever settling in. The offense never quite found a steady rhythm.
Losing Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter to the NFL also left Sanders and the program trying to figure out who they were on that side of the ball. There were moments where the talent showed, but closing out games was a struggle, making this offseason an important one for growth and recruiting.
“It's emotional after every game after you lose,” Sanders said. “I'm not a loser. I don't handle it well. I don’t cope well. We won’t be in this position again, I promise you that.”
Sanders stressed that the lessons from this season would drive a renewed push to build a stronger team. He made it clear that change starts immediately, with no excuses for underperformance.
“I’m not happy with nothing right now,” Sanders said. “I don’t think it’s a motivation thing as it’s more a part of life. This fan base, the school, Rick (Georgie)... everybody deserves better than this, and they expected better than this. I expected to be much better than this and we’re going to give them much better than this…starting tomorrow.
After a challenging season, the Buffaloes enter the offseason with a clear sense of urgency. Sanders is determined to turn frustration into progress and lead Colorado toward a stronger 2026.
Buffaloes’ Struggles Reveal Offseason Priorities for Deion Sanders
This season was a forgettable one for the Buffaloes and Sanders. Entering the Wildcats’ season finale as heavy underdogs, expectations were low—but the team still fought hard until the final whistle.
No program, regardless of its position in the standings, wants to end a season on a loss. That’s exactly what happened Saturday, as Colorado finished 3–9.
With the offseason now here, the Buffaloes have plenty to sort out — from adding depth to making sure their key guys stick around. A year like this also brings up some real questions about where the program is headed.
It was Sanders’ toughest season so far, especially after starting his time in Boulder with at least four wins. The team still needs to find steadiness and improve on both sides of the ball.
Now the attention shifts to resetting, rebuilding, and trying to get Colorado moving in the right direction again
Is Deion Sanders’ Job Security at Risk Heading Into Next Season?
The Buffaloes looked like they were on the rise after last season, on the verge of becoming a contender for years to come. But losing former quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter could prove to be a challenge too big to overcome.
One of the biggest questions heading into the offseason will be who the school names as its next athletic director. Rick George, who originally brought Sanders to Boulder, is stepping down, leaving a key leadership role to fill.
Wins will need to come, and even for a program with limited success before Sanders, progress must be made. The Buffaloes can’t rely on past momentum alone, and two losing seasons in three years fall short of expectations for year four.
Sanders was a major investment for the program, and the pressure to deliver will only grow.
This offseason will be a critical test for Sanders and Colorado. How he navigates roster challenges, leadership changes, and high expectations will go a long way in determining his future in Boulder.