Deion Sanders says at least seven Colorado players have NFL potential next year
Deion Sanders has transformed Colorado into a hotbed for NFL scouts, garnering attention from teams across the league. It further showcases the "Prime Effect" for the program under Sanders' leadership.
After the last Friday's open practice, Sanders reflected on the talent within his team, stating, "I really sat in my office today and thought about the potential NFL guys." He boldly claimed that seven to eight players on his defense could be future NFL pros by the season’s end, based on his conversations with scouts. This might seem optimistic for a program that hasn’t produced an NFL draftee since 2021, but Sanders’ NFL pedigree lends credibility to his assessment.
A closer look at the players Sanders likely has in mind reveals why he’s so confident in their NFL potential.
Travis Hunter leads the list of Buffaloes players, receiving widespread praise as a top-three player in college football. Hunter’s versatility and playmaking ability make him a surefire first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Shedeur Sanders isn't too far behind him. CU's "Grown" QB will look to light up the record book this season. Preston Hodge, a transfer from Liberty, is another defensive back Coach Prime highlights, calling him "a dog." Hodge’s strong spring performance positions him as Colorado’s No. 2 cornerback.
On the defensive line, Arizona State transfer B.J. Green and Pitt transfer Samuel Okunlola add significant pass-rushing potential. Green, with his career-high pressures, and Okunlola’s explosive upside both have NFL futures ahead of them. Dayon Hayes and DJ McKinney also stand out as top defensive prospects, with Hayes leading the way in sacks.
Finally, Sanders’ son, Shilo Sanders, believes he'll be fully healthy and ready for a breakout season that could change his NFL trajectory. The other side of his season will consist of trying to discharge a $11.8 million judgement in bankruptcy court.
With Coach Prime at the helm, Colorado is drawing attention as a potential goldmine for future NFL stars. Colorado opens the 2024 season against North Dakota State on Thursday, August 29 at 8 p.m. ET.