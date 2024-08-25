Deion Sanders says Buffs players know "the world is watching" before NDST opener
Deion Sanders is fully aware of the daunting challenge that awaits his team in Week 1 of the 2024 college football season. Their opponent, North Dakota State, is one of the most successful programs, having won nine NCAA Division I FCS national championships. Since 2011, the Bison have posted an astonishing 172-19 record, winning 90% of their games. Starting the season ranked No. 2 in the FCS coaches poll, NDSU is a force to be reckoned with.
At the Big 12 media days in July, Sanders expressed both respect and frustration over facing such a tough opponent right out of the gate. "They're good. They're really darned good," Sanders said about NDSU. He humorously mentioned being mad at Colorado athletic director Rick George for scheduling such a challenging matchup to start the season.
Sanders also acknowledged NDSU’s tradition of excellence, pointing out that the program has consistently been one of the best in the country, and their coaching staff has a history of producing talented coaches who move on to higher levels. NDSU’s discipline and winning culture make them a formidable opponent, regardless of where they play.
North Dakota State had a strong 2023 season, finishing with an 11-4 record and reaching the FCS semifinals after appearing in the national championship game the year before. However, there has been a change at the helm of the program. Tim Polasek, a former Wyoming offensive coordinator, was named head coach in December, succeeding Matt Entz, who now serves as the linebackers coach at USC. Polasek is the first offensive-minded head coach at NDSU in over 20 years, marking a potential shift in the program's focus.
Deion Sanders' five-phrase quote says everything on approach towards 2024 season
As for the upcoming matchup, Sanders expressed confidence in his revamped roster, particularly on the defensive line, which has been stacking up to stop the run—NDSU's bread and butter. Sanders emphasized that his team is eager to face new competition and is driven by the desire to dominate, regardless of the opponent.
"I don't think that encourages them," Sanders said about his players being motivated by North Dakota State's history. "I think who we are encourages them. Everybody knows that everybody wants to beat us and we want to beat everybody. That encourages them tremendously. They know they're on national television and they know the world is watching."
While NDSU’s history of winning might not be the primary motivator, Sanders believes that the drive to win and the national spotlight will push his players to rise to the occasion."Regardless of who you place on the schedule, these guys want it. They want to go out there and dominate," Sanders added.
Colorado opens the 2024 season with North Dakota State on Thursday, Aug. 29 (8 p.m. ET/ TV: ESPN).