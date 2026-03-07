Deion Sanders Shares Emotional Message About Dominiq Ponder's Tragic Passing

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders took a moment to discuss quarterback Dominiq Ponder, who tragically passed away in a car accident while speaking to the media during spring practice.

“Team did a candlelight vigil on Thursday on the field for, it’s hard to say his name,” Sanders said. “As a father, that when we send our kids to college, we send a kid to college to mature, progress, learn who he or she is, and come back with something that they glean from that college.”

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“We don’t send a kid to college not to come back. And that’s the most painful thing that I’m dealing with.”

Sanders has had to deal with losing a player who has been with the program for a couple of years, which is already a challenge. On top of that, Sanders is a father and sees the tragic passing from a familial standpoint as well.

Dominiq Ponder's Time with Colorado Buffaloes

Ponder joined the Buffaloes in 2024, transferring in from Bethune-Cookman University. He appeared in two games for the Buffaloes, making his debut at Folsom Field against the Arizona Wildcats. He also played three snaps on the road against the West Virginia Mountaineers the following week.

Ponder was entering his third season with the Buffaloes as a redshirt junior and was 23 years old. Amid the roster turnover the Buffaloes have been facing, Ponder chose to stick with the team and compete for the backup quarterback position.

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches his players warmup prior to the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

In his time with Colorado, he made an impact on his teammates and those around him, and the Buffaloes are paying tribute to Ponder in several ways and will continue to do so throughout the season.

Colorado Buffaloes Honor Dominiq Ponder

Colorado has found ways to honor Ponder both privately and as a university. As Sanders mentioned, the Buffaloes held a candlelight vigil on Thursday at Folsom Field. The team, as well as Ponder’s family and loved ones, gathered together for a special tribute to the quarterback.

United in love and strength, the Colorado Football family gathered to honor Dom and stand alongside his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/UW9IuHR8qY — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) March 6, 2026

After a private evening, the University announced the plans to hold a special service for Ponder, open to the public for those who wish to attend in person or virtually.

Beyond the services, the team has chosen to wear a patch on their jersey to honor Ponder throughout the season.

Darius Sanders of Reach the People Media captured the moment the Colorado coach showed various options of what the patch can look like. In doing so, Sanders found a way for each member to have a say in how to pay tribute to their teammate.

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) warms up prior to their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

While Ponder will be in the hearts of his teammates, wearing the patch is a way for him to be visibly on the field with the Buffaloes every game day.

Team Comes Together in Wake of Dominiq Ponder’s Passing

While the Buffaloes are facing a tragic loss, the team has shown how they can come together and support one another in a time of need.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos safety Ben Finneseth (28) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"It can either mold us, or it can tear us apart, and it ain't gonna tear us apart because of the team we are and the culture that we're building. So it sucks. You know, yesterday you know you're gonna go to sleep and you wake up and Dom's not gonna be there, but football is gonna be there. So, our mentality was we got to get back to work, and we got to honor Dom in the way that we work, and we're gonna do it for him," Colorado safety Ben Finneseth said, per DNVR Buffs.

Since Ponder's passing, players and coaches have been outspoken on the impact he had on them, no matter how long they knew the quarterback. The way the Buffaloes have come together shows the culture that is being built in Boulder, both on and off the field.

