Deion Sanders Shares Honest Thoughts on Potential Returners After Eligibility Ruling

Colorado coach Deion Sanders said the Buffaloes are still working through the possibility of bringing back some former players, but he made it clear that a return would not be automatic.

The buzz around a recent eligibility ruling has created an opening for some players from Colorado’s 2022 recruiting class, but Sanders sounded more cautious than celebratory when he addressed the topic as fall camp began in Boulder.

“Another thing, I know there's a crazy rumor going around that some former players may be able to come back and play,” Sanders said. “I don't know where we stand on that. I don't know where.”

Colorado has a lot to sort out before anyone starts talking about any reunions.

Why some guys are out

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most revealing part of Sanders’ comments was that he said some former players who might otherwise be eligible are already off the table because of how they left the program.

The moment was captured by Well Off Media as Colorado begins fall camp and the 2026 season.

“Guess what? Some guys that could have possibly played can't play because their grades,” Sanders said. “'Cause they didn't do nothing on the way out. And they're sitting there saying 'Lord if I have one more chance.' But they don't have another chance because of how they left us. And I wouldn't bring them back anyway, 'cause they left with F's."

That comment fits with something Sanders has stressed throughout his Colorado tenure, that standards matter as much as talent.

Coach Prime has typically in the past, been willing to entertain the idea of second chances, but only if the person has earned the right to be part of the program again.

Who could fit

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders hugs Colorado Buffaloes place kicker Alejandro Mata (16) during the fourth quarter after an extra point against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The eligibility ruling has naturally led to speculation about a handful of familiar names who could make sense if Colorado decides to take a look.

Alejandro Mata is one possibility, especially with the way he handled kicking duties for the Buffs. Punter Buck Buchanan would also make sense from a depth standpoint. Keaten Wade is another name worth watching if Colorado gets serious about adding experience off the edge.

But even if those players are technically available, that does not mean the Buffs will chase every option.

Colorado has been aggressive under Sanders, but they have also shown that fit matters. A player has to help on the field and match the academic standard off it.

Not everyone is included

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders prepares to lead the team out of the tunnel before the game against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanders also drew a line around the group being discussed. Players from Colorado’s 2022 JUCO class are not part of the same eligibility discussion, which limits the number of former Buffs who could actually return.

If one or two former players do return, Colorado could plug a few depth holes without having to go back to the portal again. That is especially relevant at kicker and on the defensive line, where experience can make a real difference.

For now, Sanders is leaving the door slightly open, but not wide open. Colorado still has to sort out the details before anything becomes real.

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