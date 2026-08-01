Colorado Buffaloes Gain Preseason Momentum With Latest Label

In a recent ESPN feature highlighting 14 college football teams that could break through and bounce back during this 2026 season, Colorado earned a spot on the list full of teams with the potential to exceed expectations.

The recognition for the Buffaloes comes after Colorado underwent another significant roster turnover in the offseason while continuing to build the team through recruiting and the transfer portal under Coach Prime. ESPN recognized the program’s efforts as it pinpointed the Buffaloes as a team worth watching this season.

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches the big screen during a replay during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado is Getting Fans Excited for 2026

One of the greatest reasons why ESPN identified Colorado as a potential breakthrough team is the amount of new talent they have acquired in Boulder.

Like many programs in this transfer portal era, the Buffaloes have experienced significant roster turnover. Coach Deion Sanders and his staff once again attacked the portal adding experienced playmakers while continuing to develop a quarterback room that has one of the most incredible amounts of potential in the country.

Former five-star quarterback Julian Lewis enters the season as one of the biggest storylines across college football. Lewis had the opportunity to learn behind veteran Kaidon Salter last season, but now he might just get the chance to lead Colorado’s offense. He can have the opportunity to show why he’s being considered for the starting position and why he was one of the nation’s premier quarterback prospects coming out of high school.

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado wide receiver Danny Scudero speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes also strengthened their receiving core through their addition of former San Jose State wide receiver Danny Scudero. Scudero led the nation in receiving yards during his 2025 season before his transfer to Colorado.

On the other side of the ball, Colorado added some experienced talent through the transfer portal with former Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter. These very decisions reflect Sanders’ continued focus on rebuilding the roster with worthy players who are fully capable of making an immediate impact.

While replacing NFL-caliber talent can be a daunting task and is never easy, Coach Prime and the Buffaloes have shown throughout Sanders’ tenure that they are willing to adapt and aggressively reshape the roster each offseason.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado Buffaloes and Outside Expectations

Despite ESPN’s optimism, Colorado enters the season facing questions from the outside world.

Earlier preseason projections forecast the Buffaloes near the middle of the Big 12, with uncertainty circulating around a roster featuring several new faces. These projections are exactly why ESPN considers Colorado one of the country’s most intriguing breakthrough candidates.

The Buffaloes have already proven that they can capture national attention under Deion Sanders. Now, their challenge is proving they can sustain success after having to move on from some of the most impactful players in program history.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) prepares to pass the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Lewis can develop quickly, the transfer additions live up to expectations and Colorado’s revamped defense can step up, then the Buffaloes could find themselves competing near the top of the Big 12 standings.

For Sanders, this season is another opportunity to prove that Colorado’s resurgence extends beyond one star-studded roster. Accomplishing consistency and building success has always been the long-term goal, and earning recognition from ESPN as a potential breakthrough team suggests that national analysts believe the foundation is there in Boulder.

Whether Colorado ultimately exceeds expectations, will be determined on the field this fall, but until then, the Buffaloes continue to command national attention. As the ESPN list demonstrates, Colorado remains one of college football’s most fascinating programs but also a program fully capable of surprising many.

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