During the Colorado Buffaloes’ impressive 2024 season, a plethora of players were responsible for the offense’s success. One of those players was underrated receiver Jimmy Horn Jr.

Horn was entering his second NFL season with the Carolina Panthers before he was released after Week 1. Buffs coach Deion Sanders stuck his neck out for his former player as he looks to make his way to a new roster.

What Deion Sanders did after hearing of Jimmy Horn Jr.’s release

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against Weber State at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanders jumped into action quickly after hearing of Horn’s release, as he immediately began trying to help him find the next step for his career.

“I made some calls immediately,” said Sanders on the Colorado Coaches Show. “I love Jimmy. Jimmy’s a great kid. I’m not questioning management because I’m not there, but this kid is a great human being … We give our kids car deals and all of that, right? … There’s only one guy who ever turned their car back in, cleaned, with a tank full of gas: Jimmy Horn. That says a lot about who he is…If you just wanted to get rid of him, it wasn’t about character."

What Sanders had to say about Horn’s character adds immense value to his former player. Horn has had a slow start to his NFL career on the field, but it’s clear he still holds close the values that were instilled in him at Colorado.

Even if Horn is still a bit of a project on the field, teams may hear Sanders out about his character and give him a shot on account of that.

Jimmy Horn Jr.’s Colorado Buffaloes career

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (5) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

But Horn showed in his days at Colorado that he has all of the potential necessary to become a viable NFL player in the right system. Across two seasons with the Buffaloes, Horn racked up 1,008 yards and seven touchdowns on 95 receptions, good for an average of 10.6 yards per catch.

He was the ultimate reliable gadget weapon, spending most of his time in the slot in then-offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur’s offense. The amount of talent and commitment it takes to carve out a vital role in an offense that included receivers the likes of Travis Hunter, Will Sheppard and LaJohntay Wester can’t be overstated. So clearly, something went wrong in the transition from the college level to the pros.

A potential landing spot for Jimmy Horn Jr.

Deion Sanders spends time with his son, Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) at the conclusion of the second day of training camp, July 30, 2026, in Berea, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Given Horn’s Colorado career and how much confidence Coach Prime has in him, this type of dropoff was unexpected. However, coming through in big moments is what’s held him back the most.

Just before his release, he muffed a punt that was recovered by the opposing team in a game that the Panthers lost 59-37. In addition, he suffered a drop in the Panthers’ Wild Card game last season that sealed their loss and ended their campaign.

So if Horn is going to be comfortable in those big moments, something familiar might be best. If Sanders is able to help Horn choose his team, the Cleveland Browns may be a natural next step. He can develop in the offense with his college quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, and hopefully revive some of the success they saw together as well.

Either way, Sanders knows the type of man that Horn is, and in his eyes, that man is deserving of an NFL roster spot. That type of praise from one of the greatest NFL players of all time says a great deal about what a team will get from Horn if they elect to sign him in the coming days.

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