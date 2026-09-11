Injury Concern Overshadows Colorado Buffaloes’ in NFL Week 1

The Colorado Buffaloes feature 13 different players in the NFL for the 2026 season.

Two immediately started their campaigns before Sunday's Week 1 slate arrived. But one past Buffaloes star took a stunning beatdown during his game.

Here's a closer look at some encouraging/discouraging news involving some Buffaloes in the league.

Colorado Star Nate Landman Endures Letdown Loss, Injury

Sep 10, 2026; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman (53) during press conference at Marvel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linebacker Nate Landman traveled to the Land Down Under amid growing Super Bowl hype. Landman joined prized new teammate, edge rusher Myles Garrett, down in Melbourne with the Los Angeles Rams. The same Rams team that entered the overseas venue as a trending favorite to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

But Landman and the Rams looked fatigued in the first regular-season game played in Australia. He left the fourth quarter with a right-hand injury, including showing a grimacing look on his face following the contact injury. Landman eventually got ruled out with a shoulder ailment.

Landman led the linebacker unit in tackles with seven. But his team lost an early 7-3 lead and eventually got rolled 27-7 by the division rival San Francisco 49ers.

Jun 2, 2026; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman (53) during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Los Angeles faced some scrutiny over its chosen departure date. The 49ers made the decision to touch down in Australia one week prior before the Sept. 10 contest. LA, meanwhile, chose to take the 14-hour flight nearly two days before kickoff of the game.

Landman's Rams looked like a fatigued group throughout the morning contest that kicked off at 10:35 a.m. in Melbourne. Landman tallied seven tackles and delivered a big hit on 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey. But the Rams dropped their season opener in a big way. Even Garrett looked gassed and was noticeably pulled during the fourth quarter with the game out of reach.

Now, Landman and the Rams will aim to regroup in 11 days as they'll have their home opener against the New York Giants, which features former Colorado defensive tackle Josh Tupou. But Landman's ailment officially casts doubt on his future status for that week two showdown at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Colorado Great Jimmy Horn Facing Expanded Role

Aug 21, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (15) runs with the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter during a preseason game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, a past coach, Deion Sanders great looks like he's taking advantage of his Carolina Panthers opportunity.

That includes taking on a possible expanded role ahead of their Sept. 13 season opener.

Former Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. is fielding kickoff and punt returns during practices, with Panthers team reporters Darin Gantt and Kassidy Hill revealing Horn is likely to play on special teams for the home showdown with the reigning NFC North champion Chicago Bears.

Aug 4, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (15) makes a catch during training camp at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Horn appears ready to handle both duties with running back Travis Etienne on injured reserve. He never fielded punts or kickoffs during his rookie season with the NFC South champions.

But Sanders trusted him with special teams duties, especially during his final Boulder run of 2024. Horn averaged 21 yards per kickoff return during his last collegiate season, while also adding 10.3 yards per punt return.

Horn caught 95 total passes while playing with quarterback Shedeur Sanders and sharing receiver duties with Travis Hunter, including during the latter's Heisman Trophy run. The 5-8 wideout Horn racked up 1,008 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in his CU career.

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