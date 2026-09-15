Commanders vs. Cowboys Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 2

Both the Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys fell to an NFC East opponent in the opening week of the 2026 NFL season.

The Commanders' failed two-point conversion at the end of the game prevented them from sending their game against the Philadelphia Eagles into overtime. Meanwhile, the Cowboys lost as favorites on Sunday Night Football against the New York Giants.

The two teams will now face each other in Week 2 action.

Commanders vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Commanders +3.5 (-105)

Cowboys -3.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Commanders +180

Cowboys -215

Total

OVER 50.5 (-115)

UNDER 50.5 (-105)

Commanders vs. Cowboys How to Watch

Date: Sunday, September 20

Time: 4:25 PM ET

Venue: AT&T Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Commanders record: 0-1

Cowboys record: 0-1

Commanders vs. Cowboys Betting Trends

The Cowboys are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games vs. the Commanders

The OVER is 6-4 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

The Cowboys are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games

The OVER is 8-2 in the Cowboys' last 10 games

The OVER is 8-2 in the Commanders' last 10 games

Commanders vs. Cowboys Key Player to Watch

Dak Prescott, QB - Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, but he didn't have his best stuff in Week 1. He completed 22-of-34 pass attempts for just 175 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. With how bad the Cowboys' defense is, they need Prescott to play much better than that if they want to return to the postseason this year.

Commanders vs. Cowboys Prediction and Best Bet

In the Week 2 edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm going to bet the OVER in this NFC East duel:

Shame on me for thinking the Cowboys' defense was better than it was a year ago. They let the New York Giants march up and down the field, and it wasn't just strong play by the Giants. Missed assignments, poor play calling, and a lack of fire were baffling to see in a Week 1 prime-time game against a division rival. They finished the week second-last in defensive success rate and dead last in opponent EPA per play.

The OVER was an automatic bet in Cowboys games last season, and I'm starting to think the same thing may be the case in 2026. We should bet the OVER before they're set in the 52.5 range for any game involving Dallas.

Pick: OVER 50.5 (-115) via FanDuel

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