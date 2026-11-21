The Colorado Buffaloes lost to the Cincinnati Bearcats 35-28 as Colorado's comeback attempt ultimatley came up short on the road. After the game, Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders took accountability for the loss that effectively knocks Colorado out of contention for bowl eligibility.

After the upset over Houston, the Buffs had a chance to reach a bowl game if they were able to win the last two games of the year. However, Colorado came up short against the Bearcats, nearly coming back after trailing for the entire game. Cincinnati jumped out to a 14-point lead, and the Bearcats never looked back.

Deion Sanders Blames Himself After Cincinnati Loss

Nov 21, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders works the sideline during the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Inconsistency. That’s it. Inconsistency. It’s all me. All of it is on me," Sanders said when asked about this year's struggles in particular.

The loss is Colorado's seventh of the season, giving the Buffaloes a losing record in three out of four seasons that "Coach Prime" has been in Boulder. Outside of a nine-win season in 2024 led by quarterabck Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, Colorado has struggled to find success under Deion Sanders. In four seasons so far, the Buffaloes have reached a bowl game once.

Since Shedeur Sanders left or the NFL, the Buffaloes offense has struggled to replace him at quarterback. The program entered 2026 with some renewed optimism after the hirings of offensive coordinator Brennan Marion and defensive coordinator Chris Marve.

Dec 14, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter poses for a photo during a press conference before the 2024 Heisman Trophy Presentation. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

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The 2026 season started with quarterback Julian Lewis, but the Buffaloes turned to signal caller Isaac Wilson for a majority of the year. Wilson's three touchdowns kept Colorado in the game against Cincinnati, but his three interceptions also proved to be too costly to overcome in the end.

Deion Sanders on Moving on From Loss

While Colorado will no longer reach bowl eligibility with six wins on the season, there is one game left on the year for the Buffaloes. When asked how he moves on from a loss like this one, "Coach Prime" offered a glimpse into his process of flushing the loss:

"I go over every darn play. Were we right, were we wrong? Could we have done better? Did we have our energy? Did we have passion with the right guys on the field? Right calls made? So many things I go over in my mind, but flush it. It’s a long ways from being flushed right now. I’m in the middle of it," Sanders said after the loss.

Nov 21, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks off the field after his team’s loss against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Nippert Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We had a shot, though. We had a shot," Sanders continued.

Colorado did have a shot, erasing a 14-point deficit in the first quarter. However, Cincinnati continued to score as the two teams traded touchdowns throughout the final three quarters.

Sanders and company will close the regular season against UCF on Saturday, Nov. 28. Kickoff for the last game of the year is set for 12 p.m. MT, and the game will be broadcast live on TNT on Saturday.

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