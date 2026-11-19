The Colorado Buffaloes proved they're not ready to clean out their lockers yet. While most of the nation wrote off the Buffaloes before facing Houston, they stunned the previous No. 14 Cougars 42-32 on Nov. 13.

That victory kept Colorado's bowl chances alive at 4-6 overall. But are the advanced analytics improving for the Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders? Time to take a dive into it.

Colorado FPI Before Facing Cincinnati Sees Slight Changes

Nov 7, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

By now, Colorado fans know that there's a 0.0 attached to the Buffaloes' chances for claiming the national title, winning the Big 12 Conference Championship and making the College Football Playoff.

Unfortunately, fans also know that Colorado's victory didn't move the Buffaloes out of the Big 12 cellar. ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) places CU at the bottom still.

However, one advanced stat took a jump for Colorado. ESPN's FPI system now hands the Buffaloes a 20.5 percent chance to win out.

Colorado once earned a 2.0 percent chance to reach six wins before facing Houston. So the new FPI number certainly will grab the eyes of Buffalo fans. Plus get them and their team believing that six victories and a bowl spot is still very believeable.

Looking at Cincinnati FPI Compared to Colorado

Nov 14, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Jalen Williams (80) catches a pass in front of Iowa State Cyclones cornerback Tyrone Cotton (26) at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Cincinnati sits at 12th overall among Big 12 teams in the ESPN FPI rankings. Which also places the Bearcats at 58th overall compared to Colorado's 70th ranking.

Cincinnati has a smaller 7.2 percent shot at winning the rest of its games, though. Outside of Colorado, the Bearcats still have a road trip to No. 10 BYU on deck. Hence the reason behind its small FPI mark for winning out.

However, Cincinnati owns a 67.4 percent chance to hit six victories. Cincy just needs one more win to produce its second straight bowl appearance under coach Scott Satterfield. So, much to the chagrin of Colorado fans, the Nov. 21 showdown against Colorado presents the Bearcats with their most winnable game left on the 2026 schedule.

But Houston was picked heavily to beat Colorado, and that imploded in front of the Cougars' face. All the more reason why CU won't be a pushover inside Nippert Stadium.

Colorado Presents One More Advantage Against Cincinnati

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Houston Cougars offensive lineman Anthony Boswell (52) hikes the ball in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado walks into this road contest undefeated all-time against Cincy.

The Buffaloes blew out the Bearcats in their first meeting back in 1972, played at Folsom Field: a 56-14 slaughter by Colorado featuring Eddie Crowder as the head coach for CU. And that game was played before both programs became conference rivals, as Colorado competed in the former Big 8 Conference.

Sanders owns the next win for Colorado in this series. He leaned into eventual Heisman Trophy winner at wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders for the 34-23 victory in Boulder during 2024. Hunter caught nine passes for 153 yards and scored twice on Cincy; scoring the first touchdown in the opening quarter and then a 34-yarder during the second.

That 2024 contest clinched bowl eligibility for Colorado. Now, a win at Nippert Stadium can keep the 2026 team's chances alive. And the FPI involving winning out is starting to grow for the Buffaloes.

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