The Colorado Buffaloes are preparing to face the Cincinnati Bearcats on the road on Saturday after upsetting the No. 14 Houston Cougars, and Colorado has the unique advantage of Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, considered one of the greatest defensive backs of all time, contributing on the scout team during practice.

"Coach Prime" arrived to his weekly press conference on Tuesday wearing a No. 21 Colorado jersey over a sweater, Sanders also had CU football gloves on while meeting with the media. While Sanders joked about how he's feeling after practice, "Coach Prime" also offered some insight into the benefits of having him out on the field, participating with the scout team defense.

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Deion Sanders on Joining Scout Team Defense

"I worked today. Back hurts. Thighs hurt, everything's hurting that could possibly hurt. I didn't even go on my toes today. I told them it wasn't one of those types of days. I got my own gloves on, got my everything on. I may go in cleats at one point this week. But the kids like it when I go out there because I'm coming with energy. I make sound effects when I make tackles. They love the sound effects," Sanders said with a laugh.

"And I just keep 'em up. I'm constantly talking and chattering, unlike when I played 'cause I didn't talk at all. But I love 'em, and they're responding. We had a really good mental, not physical, but a mental practice today that they flew around, got some things done. And I'm pleased with everything, but just giving them a look back there at safety. And I keep my stats every play. They know the updated stats," Sanders continued.

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Nov 7, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Richard Young (9) slips the tackle of Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Adrian Wilson (6) during the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado's offense scored 42 points in the win over Houston, and the Buffs will need to carry that momentum against a Cincinnati defense that allows an average of 30.6 points per game, good for No. 116 out of 138 teams ranked.

Colorado offensive coordinator Brennan Marion leaned on the running game against the Cougars, evidenced by the Buffaloes' picking up 249 yards and five touchdowns on the ground while averaging 6.4 yards per carry. Can Colorado running back Richard Young continue to lead the Buffaloes' backfield? With the team's depth at running back, Marion and the Buffaloes can afford to rotate between Young, DeKalon Taylor, and JaQuail Smith in order to get fresh legs on the field.

Cincinnati has the No. 113-ranked run defense in the nation, so Colorado's running backs could be in store for another productive day.

Nov 14, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback JC French IV (4) looks to pass against the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the other side, can the Buffaloes defense contain a Cincinnati offense that averages 31.0 points per game? Bearcats quarterback JC French IV has thrown for 2,087 yards with 16 touchdowns, three interceptions, and a completion rate of 66.2 percent. Forcing mistakes out of French might be a tall task for Colorado, but the Buffs will also have their hands full defending Cincinnati's rushing attack.

Bearcats running back Cole Tabb leads the team with 977 yards and 10 touchdowns. Running back Gi'Bran Payne is not far behind with 602 yards, and the quarterback run is also a key part of the Cincinnati offense. French has rushed 110 times for 354 yards and eight touchdowns.

Colorado and Cincinnati will kickoff on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m. MT.

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