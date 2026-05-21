Deion Sanders Teases New Colorado Uniform Combos For 2026 Season
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Deion Sanders gave Colorado Buffaloes fans a glimpse into the program’s potential 2026 uniform combinations this week, posting a series of photos on Instagram showcasing several different looks for the season ahead.
In classic “Coach Prime” fashion, the uniforms were laid out across the floor inside Sanders’ office overlooking Folsom Field, turning a simple equipment reveal into another viral social media moment surrounding the Buffs program.
Among the combinations featured were white-on-white, white-on-gold, gold-on-gold, gray-on-gray, black-on-black “Flatirons,” and the traditional black-on-black classic look.
And naturally, Buff Nation was eager to sound off.
Buffs Fans Already Have Strong Opinions on the Uniform Combos
Some Colorado fans immediately embraced the return of more gold-heavy uniform combinations.
“Gold is back on the menu,” one fan account posted in reaction to Sanders’ Instagram photos.
Others, however, were far less enthusiastic about some of the alternate combinations, particularly the all-gold look that has remained somewhat divisive among fans over the years.
“Please, no more white & gold. And no more all gold uniforms. They look hideous, and we play horribly in them,” another fan commented.
Whether fans love the new combinations or hate them, the reaction itself shows just how much uniforms have become a major piece of modern college football culture.
In the world of college football today, uniforms are no longer just part of game day. For recruits growing up in the new NIL era, they’ve become an integral part of recruiting, branding, and social media culture. And under “Coach Prime,” Colorado has fully embraced that reality.
Swagger Has Always Been Part of Coach Prime’s Formula
From his playing days through his coaching career, Sanders has always carried a firm understanding of how presentation, confidence, and performance all feed off each other.
“If you look good, you feel good. If you feel good, you play good. If you play good, they pay good.” Sanders has said time and time again.
Signature chains, personalized cleats, flashy suits, and iconic NFL looks all became part of the larger “Prime Time” identity throughout Sanders’ career, blending swagger with performance in a way no athlete ever has before.
That mentality continues to shape Colorado’s image entering year four under “Coach Prime.”
It wasn’t the only gear reveal of the day, either. A separate video clip posted to social media showed off multiple Nike Air Diamond Turf colorways that Sanders will rotate through throughout the season, depending on Colorado’s uniform combination each weekend.
The combination of new uniforms, exclusive shoes, and Colorado’s already massive social media presence only reinforces how much presentation matters in college football today.
Colorado Continues Leaning Into Its National Brand
Whether fans love the uniform combinations or hate them, the reaction itself is part of the point.
Very few programs generate conversation from something as simple as laying uniforms on a floor, but Colorado continues to operate differently under “Coach Prime,” and remains one of the most visible programs in college football.
For now, Buffs fans will have to patiently wait to see which combinations actually make it onto the field this fall.
But one thing's for sure, Colorado won’t be lacking any swagger heading into Bobby Dodd Stadium on Sept. 3 when they take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
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Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.