Deion Sanders will be king of the rumor mill, especially if Colorado wins in 2024
It’s rare when your scribe clicks on a video sent via phone, email and social media. There’s an exception to every rule. For whatever reason this was not the path when clicking on a video headlined, “Stephen A and Paul Finebaum debate rumors flying around that Lincoln Riley, the highly successful USC coach, might be on the hot seat.” Guess who was the center of the debate?
Buff fans, get used to it. It was Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders. With the charismatic 56-year-old’s talented kids, quarterback Shedeur Sanders and brother and safety, Shiloh in their final seasons? Any Buff to the bone is probably tiring of skeptics wondering, “How long is that guy gonna hang around?” It’s a legitimate question only time will tell.
Regardless, the NFL Hall of Fame corner, wide receiver and return specialist has resurrected CU’s football fortunes financially and interest is through the roof.
Folks know about the Buffs. Applications to the university are up, donations too. Sanders has been good for athletics and the university. Win. Win. Of course, any program will gradually lose support without success on the field. After a fast start last year but a depressing finish, the jury is still out on this great athlete becoming a great coach. Again, time will tell.
Smith and Finebaum were debating how if Riley doesn’t build a better defense and win more big games? USC supporters may decide, “Great developer of quarterbacks but lousy defenses and not a big game coach. Time for a change.” Just one dude’s opinion, but Riley’s a good coach.
However, Finebaum was leading the charge of suggesting Sanders, with all the hype that comes along, is perfect for Tinseltown. Think about it, all the celebrities who throng to CU games could stay home in Los Angeles and not have to travel to watch this man build winning football teams and men of character. I’ve written about this before but Sanders, in three important ways, closely resembles Hall of Fame coach Bill McCartney: Each man has deep faith, can recruit and is just as interested in developing character-driven young men. Each feels it’s a calling. Admirable.
Finebaum was gushing that Sanders is a perfect fit for the storied Men of Troy and puts Sanders in a much more visible position than hanging out in Boulder. I don’t necessarily agree considering the second-year Buffs’ coach has a huge social media following and knows how to influence that world. Everybody knows “Coach Prime.” Whether he’s hanging out in one of the world’s most-beautiful settings at the foot of the Flatirons or the glitz and glamour of celebrity status in a city chock-full of well-known folks.
ESPN’s Smith, for once, was the less combative of the two. He kept going back to Riley’s success with the Trojans. “The dude is 19-8 in two seasons. Is headed for the Big 10 (really 18 schools now) has mentored three Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks in Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Caleb Williams. He ain’t going anywhere. Those rumors are hogwash.”
Buff fans certainly hope that’s the case. I just thought of something. Rick George is bold and talented. He’s the “Athletic Director” of the Year according to his peers in the profession. Ricky G, if Sanders bolts for the City of Angels, hire Riley.
As I wrote last week, with Shedeur moving on to become the first CU quarterback ever drafted in the first round? I think the opportunities knocking to prove CU can become a quarterback developing program. Lure top notch signal callers with $4 million a year (what Sheduer makes in NIL money) and quality coaching and mentoring to prepare these young studs for life in the NFL. CU becomes QBU? Under Sanders? Who knows.
This much this ol’ “Buff Guy” for KCNC-TV knows is a fact. This ain’t gonna be the first time we’re gonna hear Sanders linked to another job after this season expires and his kids move on. The rumor mill will spin into overdrive if CU actually improves from last year’s 4-8 that included. CU loses eight of its last nine games. Sanders to, where? Get used to it.