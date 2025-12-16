Contract Details Revealed for Marshall Faulk's New Job at Southern University
Former Colorado Buffaloes running backs coach Marshall Faulk agreed this offseason to became the head coach of the Southern Jaguars. The will be Faulk’s first head coaching job in is career. Faulk and Southern agreed to a three-year contract.
After one season on coach Colorado Deion Sanders’ staff, Faulk was hired by Southern on a three-year deal worth $1.2 million overall with a $950,000 assistant coach pool.
It wasn’t the best year by any means for “Coach Prime’s” Buffaloes in 2025. Colorado went 3-9 and will not be playing in a bowl game just one year removed from going 9-3.
For Faulk, his running backs room did not have a “bell cow back,” as not a single running back on the roster had more than 96 carries for the entire season. Dual-threat quarterback Kaidon Salter, who didn’t even play in every game, led the team in carries with 103.
There were four Buffaloes running backs that carried the ball this season; Micah Welch, Dallan Hayden, Simeon Price, DeKalon Taylor.
Welch led the team in rushing with 96 carries for 384 yards and four touchdowns. Behind him was Hayden with 70 carries for 326 yards and one touchdown. Then there was Price who rushed 21 times for 143 yards and two touchdowns. Taylor has the least amount of run with 19 carries for 83 yards.
As tough as the 3-9 season was for Colorado, it wasn’t any better for Southern in 2025. The Jaguars went 2-10 overall. Faulk will have his hands full if he wants to turn around this program.
Deion Sanders proved with Colorado that it can be done, as the Buffs went from 1-11 in 2022 before Sanders to 9-3 just two years later.
Marshall Faulk’s Hall of Fame Playing Career
Marshall Faulk is considered to be one of the greatest running backs of all time. Faulk played his college football for the San Diego State Aztecs from 1991-1993. He ran for 4,589 yards and 57 touchdowns while also hauling in 82 receptions for 973 yards and five touchdowns. He finished in the top 10 of Heisman Trophy voting in all three of these seasons; 9th in 1991, 2nd in 1992, and 4th in 1993. He was also First-team All-WAC in these seasons.
Faulk was selected No. 2 overall in the 1994 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts. In his NFL career with the Colts and St. Louis Rams from 1994-2005, Faulk ran for 12,229 yards and 100 touchdowns while adding 767 receptions for 6,875 yards and 36 receiving touchdowns.
He was an All-Pro six times, won Offensive Player of the Year three times, and was named the 2000 NFL Most Valuable Player.
After his playing career was over, Faulk was inducted into both the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame, cementing his legacy along with the all-time greats.
