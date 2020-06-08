BuffsCountry
Report: NCAA to approve preseason practice plan

Chase Howell

There has been speculation for weeks now that the NCAA would have a six-week period for fall camp, organized football practices, and Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger is reporting that as a reality. 

"On Thursday, the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee is expected to approve the long-talked-about six-week preseason practice plan and recommend it to the NCAA D-I Council," Dellenger wrote.

The plan is in its last stages and it has been circulating around athletic departments and conference offices to make sure all of the details are in place. 

If approved, it will allow for uniform practice scheduling across NCAA Division I schools. It will level out the playing field for everybody although some schools got to hold spring practices before everyone dispersed due to the pandemic. 

The current plan will allow for schools with week zero games to start organized team training by July 6. 

Most schools, however, do not play week zero games and will start their organized team training by July 13.

From July 13 through July 23, teams will be allowed to hold eight hours a week of weight training, conditioning and film review. 

Then it ramps up. From July 24 through Aug. 6, teams will be allowed the eight hours of training, conditioning and film. Additionally, they can have one hour of walkthroughs and one hour of meetings per day. 

From Aug. 6 to the first game (Sept. 5 for CU), preseason will commence and will be the usual fall camp schedule. 

CU head football coach Karl Dorrell expects most of his team to be back on campus by June 15 and if all goes well, they will remain on schedule. 

Dellenger notes, however, that virus spikes in states and campuses could derail the plans. 

View the draft of the plan here. 

