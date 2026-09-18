How DJ Lagway Injury Complicates Colorado vs. Baylor Matchup

Baylor quarterback DJ Lagway is reportedly doubtful to play for Baylor against Louisiana Tech on Saturday as he recovers from an ankle injury. However, the latest on his situation indicates that the quarterback is trending towards a return in the matchup against Colorado which happens to be Baylor’s Big 12 opener on Sept. 26.

Lagway suffered the injury in Baylor’s season opener against Auburn. He’s already missed one game and while his return against Louisiana Tech remains unlikely, Lagway is reportedly expected to beready to play Colorado, per On3's Pete Nakos.

Sep 5, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) throws a pass against the Auburn Tigers in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Baylor QB DJ Lagway isn't expected to play this weekend against Louisiana Tech, sources tell @On3 he is on track to return next week in the Big 12 opener against Colorado.https://t.co/hxFDI88iZV pic.twitter.com/l1YF5x7SMq — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) September 17, 2026

DJ Lagway Doubtful Against Louisiana Tech

Lagway suffered a high-ankle sprain during Baylor’s season-opening 17-16 loss to Auburn. Despite the injury, he continued playing and ended up finishing the game with 333 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He was also wearing a noticeable wrap on his ankle for the remainder of the day.

The ankle sprain forced Lagway to miss Baylor’s Week 2 matchup against Prairie View A&M. Nate Bennett stepped into the starting role and helped the Bears cruise to a 44-3 victory having completed 24 of 36 passes for 314 yards. Additionally, he racked in three touchdowns and rushed for a score.

Baylor is scheduled to face Louisiana Tech on Saturday but Lagway is now considered doubtful to play. Baylor quarterback Nate Bennett is expected to make his second consecutive start if Lagway is sidelined.

There is still some optimism within the Baylor program as Baylor coach Dave Aranda recently said that Lagway felt good during a Sunday practice. He was expected to participate in practice’s with the team this week which is great news for Baylor fans as it shows the progress the quarterback is making.

Sep 12, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) in street clothes during warmups before the game against the Prairie View A&M Panthers at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DJ Lagway Trending Toward Return

For now, Lagway remains doubtful for Louisiana Tech. The expectation is that Baylor is being cautious with their quarterback’s ankle while at the same time, are working toward having him available for the start of the team’s Big 12 play against Colorado.

Lagway is a dual threat quarterback so despite the fact that he'll just be coming off of an injury, his athletic abilities will force the Buffaloes to game plan strategically. If Lagway does return against the Buffs, Baylor vs. Colorado could feature two of the more exciting young quarterbacks in the league thanks to Lagway and Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis.

The Buffaloes play Northwestern before Baylor while the Bears are preparing for its final non-conference game against Louisiana Tech before turning their attention to Big 12 competition.

Sep 5, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) throws a pass against the Auburn Tigers in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Baylor, they’re going to need to simply get through Louisiana Tech without knowing how much progress Lagway will make over the week. If his recovery continues in a positive direction, the Bears could have their starting quarterback return just in time to face Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes.

Colorado's road matchup with Baylor is set to kickoff at 10 a.m. MT on Sept. 26.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.