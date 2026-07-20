Drew Molinari Speaks Openly About Commitment to Deion Sanders, Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes featured one more spot to fill for the 2026 recruiting class.

So they dipped into Monterey Peninsula College in California's Central Coast once again. This time, safety/nickelback Drew Molinari follows prized junior college addition defensive tackle Malachi Brown over to Boulder.

Molinari officially closed his lengthy recruiting process down during the weekend of July 18. But he spoke exclusively with Lorenzo Reyna of Colorado Buffaloes on SI about landing with the Buffaloes, including revealing his awe-struck moment involving chatting with coach Deion Sanders for the first time ever.

How Colorado, Deion Sanders Entered the Picture

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Molinari revealed his phone took a nosedive when Colorado made the call.

"I was in the gym, and my phone died. Finished my workout and charged my phone in the car, and saw (director of recruiting) Rashad Rich followed me and asked for my number. Him and (director of player personnel) Darius Garden-Box then reached out the next day, and I was on the phone with Deion talking about the offer and playing there," Molinari told Colorado Buffaloes on SI.

That's when the Salinas native endured his awe-struck moment in talking to the NFL legend, who will now coach him soon.

"The conversation with Deion was surreal. It’s anything someone could imagine: meeting Deion and playing for him. I’m just a kid from a small town, Salinas, never would thought I would be talking to Deion Sanders," Molinari said.

Sanders once created a fan following in Molinari's hometown when he arrived at the San Francisco 49ers for the 1994 season, which ended with Coach Prime winning his first Super Bowl there. Fast forward 32 years, and now, Sanders is showing Salinas new love, but this time going after recruits representing that city and Monterey County.

Drew Molinari Reveals Malachi Brown Impact on Choosing Colorado

CU football head coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, watches his team warm up before the game against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Molinari follows his JUCO teammate Brown over to the Rocky Mountains on a full scholarship.

Brown first made his commitment before June. The graduate of Palma High in Salinas, Molinari landed his Colorado offer around the time of Brown's commitment to the Buffaloes. Molinari was mostly offered by Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) teams, including Western Illinois, but ultimately chose the Big 12 Conference university.

Molinari got real on if Brown made an impact and persuaded his own decision to come to Colorado.

"It’s cool knowing that a good friend and previous teammate was there as well. It made the decision easier, definitely, but I needed to get a feel for the school for myself. But it definitely helped make the decision easier, but wasn’t a huge impact," Molinari said.

Drew Molinari Sends Big Message About Hometown Salinas

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Tawfiq Byard (7) reacts in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Salinas sits 106 miles from San Francisco. Prep talent in the city is often overshadowed by their northernmost peers, especially at De La Salle, Riordan, El Cerrito or Valley Christian in San Jose.

The town of approximately 164,000 is known more for its agricultural blue collar background as the "Salad Bowl of the World." Some fans will believe Salinas talent will have a hard time adjusting to the rigors of power conference football given the small town feel.

But Molinari believes his experiences in Salinas built him up for this moment, and believes more area kids will populate future college rosters, including Colorado's.

"One thing you know about Salinas kids is we are hard workers and talented. We are just overlooked. Salinas kids play hard-nosed football," Molinari said. "I hope this is a key stepping stone to stop the city from being overlooked in every sport."

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