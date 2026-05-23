Malachi Brown's Commitment Signals Big Colorado Recruiting Weekend

The Colorado Buffaloes look the opposite of complacent after beefing up their 2027 class from Monday to Friday.

Fresh off adding three-star and former Alabama linebacker Ba'Roc Willis, then landing four-star safety Gabe Jenkins as two major recruiting coups to start the week, CU added one more newcomer Saturday: prized junior college defensive lineman transfer Malachi Brown. The standout from Monterey Peninsula College in California's Bay Area becomes the fourth verbal commit in a span of one week, alongside three-star cornerback Will Rasmussen.

And Brown's decision fires off this signal across the college football world: Colorado and coach Deion Sanders have more potential big recruiting moves on deck during the 2026 Memorial Day weekend.

Colorado Buffaloes Finally Secure JUCO Star Malachi Brown

CU football head coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, watches his team warm up before the game against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. | Cris Tiller/For the Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 6-5, 300-pound Brown confirmed to Allen Trieu of On3/Rivals that Colorado is the place for him.

“I want to be somewhere I can call my home away from home and I truly believe Colorado is that place," Brown told Trieu.

The big defender is eligible to report early to Colorado too, telling Trieu he plans to get to Boulder after the holiday.

Brown was long considered the nation's best available junior college talent. Florida State, out of the ACC, attempted to nab the massive and powerful interior defensive lineman. Even the Big 12 rival of Colorado, West Virginia, recruited him late.

Impact of Malachi Brown Colorado Buffaloes Decision

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders greets players before the start of the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Brown won't be the only highly-rated junior college transfer on this 2026 Buffaloes roster. Colorado also landed the No. 1 edge rusher prospect, Domata Peko Jr., out of Ventura College, who signed in December. Peko Jr. is the son of former Buffaloes defensive line coach and 15-year NFL veteran Domata Peko.

Brown's addition becomes a major recruiting coup, though. Especially for a needed area.

Colorado struggled with getting a consistent push up front, more so when facing draw and blast plays. Brown provides the combination of girth and strength to change the fortunes inside.

He explodes through gaps with an uncanny quickness for a larger prospect. He's immediately in the face of quarterbacks and running backs which redirects the play. But Colorado gains a hustle player who even forced a fumble while chasing down a screen pass that could've gone for a first down.

Brown may not have been available during the spring. But he'll challenge for playing time once the fall practice sessions arrive. And once again, Brown's commitment signals this potential recruiting blitz.

Next Colorado Buffaloes Recruits to Monitor

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos defensive end Keaten Wade (27) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes look positioned to make more noise post Brown.

Four-star offensive tackle from Brentwood Academy in Tennessee, Li'Marcus Brown, is trending towards choosing Colorado per On3/Rivals. The 6-5, 285-pounder is down to the Buffaloes, Purdue and Mississippi State, but Colorado is making this biggest push ahead of his Sunday decision.

Brown may not be the only four-star pledge during the holiday weekend. Former South Carolina wide receiver commit Jaiden Kelly-Murray is another who's placed Colorado on his final four alongside Virginia Tech, Illinois and Wake Forest. The Buffaloes already present a high-powered Go-Go offense that could win over the 5-10 wideout who has 145 career receptions with 27 touchdowns in his prep career. Kelly-Murray makes his choice on Monday.

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