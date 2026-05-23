Malachi Brown's Commitment Signals Big Colorado Recruiting Weekend
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The Colorado Buffaloes look the opposite of complacent after beefing up their 2027 class from Monday to Friday.
Fresh off adding three-star and former Alabama linebacker Ba'Roc Willis, then landing four-star safety Gabe Jenkins as two major recruiting coups to start the week, CU added one more newcomer Saturday: prized junior college defensive lineman transfer Malachi Brown. The standout from Monterey Peninsula College in California's Bay Area becomes the fourth verbal commit in a span of one week, alongside three-star cornerback Will Rasmussen.
And Brown's decision fires off this signal across the college football world: Colorado and coach Deion Sanders have more potential big recruiting moves on deck during the 2026 Memorial Day weekend.
Colorado Buffaloes Finally Secure JUCO Star Malachi Brown
The 6-5, 300-pound Brown confirmed to Allen Trieu of On3/Rivals that Colorado is the place for him.
“I want to be somewhere I can call my home away from home and I truly believe Colorado is that place," Brown told Trieu.
The big defender is eligible to report early to Colorado too, telling Trieu he plans to get to Boulder after the holiday.
Brown was long considered the nation's best available junior college talent. Florida State, out of the ACC, attempted to nab the massive and powerful interior defensive lineman. Even the Big 12 rival of Colorado, West Virginia, recruited him late.
Impact of Malachi Brown Colorado Buffaloes Decision
Brown won't be the only highly-rated junior college transfer on this 2026 Buffaloes roster. Colorado also landed the No. 1 edge rusher prospect, Domata Peko Jr., out of Ventura College, who signed in December. Peko Jr. is the son of former Buffaloes defensive line coach and 15-year NFL veteran Domata Peko.
Brown's addition becomes a major recruiting coup, though. Especially for a needed area.
Colorado struggled with getting a consistent push up front, more so when facing draw and blast plays. Brown provides the combination of girth and strength to change the fortunes inside.
He explodes through gaps with an uncanny quickness for a larger prospect. He's immediately in the face of quarterbacks and running backs which redirects the play. But Colorado gains a hustle player who even forced a fumble while chasing down a screen pass that could've gone for a first down.
Brown may not have been available during the spring. But he'll challenge for playing time once the fall practice sessions arrive. And once again, Brown's commitment signals this potential recruiting blitz.
Next Colorado Buffaloes Recruits to Monitor
The Buffaloes look positioned to make more noise post Brown.
Four-star offensive tackle from Brentwood Academy in Tennessee, Li'Marcus Brown, is trending towards choosing Colorado per On3/Rivals. The 6-5, 285-pounder is down to the Buffaloes, Purdue and Mississippi State, but Colorado is making this biggest push ahead of his Sunday decision.
Brown may not be the only four-star pledge during the holiday weekend. Former South Carolina wide receiver commit Jaiden Kelly-Murray is another who's placed Colorado on his final four alongside Virginia Tech, Illinois and Wake Forest. The Buffaloes already present a high-powered Go-Go offense that could win over the 5-10 wideout who has 145 career receptions with 27 touchdowns in his prep career. Kelly-Murray makes his choice on Monday.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna