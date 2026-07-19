How Colorado Safety Commit Drew Molinari Fits in Chris Marve's Defense

The Colorado Buffaloes made another splash on the recruiting trail by landing a commitment from JUCO safety Drew Molinari, per his X account. He joins a defense that takes pride in its secondary and provides an excellent path forward for his development.

New Buffaloes defensive coordinator Chris Marve proved himself as a defensive back developer in his days with the Virginia Tech Hokies, and he looks to do the same with the Buffs. Molinari is a perfect fit for his scheme, and he’s poised to add versatile traits to his skill set during his career in Boulder as a result.

How Drew Molinari’s Player Archetype Fits in Chris Marve’s System

MSU defensive run game coordinator Chris Marve speaks to reporters at Media Day on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Leo Seal Complex. Photo by Keith Warren Msu Football Media Day | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Molinari plays free safety as well as nickel, finding his success in pass coverage. He flashes impressive speed in the open field in his film, making him a threat for big returns after generating turnovers.

Athlete! When I get interceptions big returns happen! https://t.co/9VCYbaj5xR — Drew Molinari (@DrewMolinari) April 9, 2026

Marve runs a 4-2-5 defense, which relies on the versatility of its safeties for success. One example of a versatile safety who is likely to impact the defense heavily in 2026 is Tennessee Volunteers transfer Boo Carter. He is expected to play cornerback, nickel, safety, kick and punt returner in 2026 and will be a staple of Marve’s unit.

Molinari will likely be expected to take on a similar role to Carter after some development, as they possess the same player archetype. While Carter is much further along in his skill set, he represents the ideal type of final product that Marve and the Buffaloes want out of Molinari.

Chris Marve’s History of Developing Secondaries

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; LSU Tigers defensive back Mansoor Delane is selected by the Kansas City Chiefs as the number six pick during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Molinari can rest assured that he’s in good hands for that crucial development. Marve put together an excellent resume of defensive back development with the Hokies from 2022 to 2024.

His 2023 secondary is the most notable example, as it contained a number of players who saw individual success and was among the best secondaries in the country as a whole. The Hokies finished third in the nation in the fewest total passing yards allowed and fourth in the nation in the fewest passing yards allowed per game.

On an individual level, that unit contained players like cornerbacks Mansoor Delane, Dorian Strong and Derrick Canteen, along with safeties Jalen Stroman and Jaylen Jones. Each one of those players has since spent time in the NFL, with Delane recently being selected No. 6 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Why the Colorado Buffaloes Are Perfect for Drew Molinari

Sep 16, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks onto the field prior to the game against the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The development Molinari is slated to receive obviously makes Colorado an excellent program for him to be a part of. Still, there’s another key aspect of the current roster that makes it an ideal destination.

By joining the Buffaloes, Molinari joins a familiar face in defensive lineman Malachi Brown. The pair were teammates on the defense of the Monterey Peninsula Lobos at the JUCO level last season. They combined for 97 tackles in 2025 and generated a combined three turnovers, according to 3C2A.

Joining a program late is never easy, even with JUCO experience. Brown was also a late arrival and missed the spring season, so he and Molinari can work through the difficult adjustment together. If they continue to stick together, they could see simultaneous strides in their development across the next several seasons in Boulder.

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