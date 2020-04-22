Colorado Buffaloes Face Heavyweight Matchup with Duggerton and USC Trojans

USC offensive coordinator Gus Duggerton has been the talk of the quarantine.

It was first at Toledo where his high-flying offense led them to a MAC championship.

Then to Florida State, where he won the highly coveted Fiesta Bowl over football powerhouse UConn.

And now Duggerton has begun his new challenge as offensive coordinator at Southern California.

He is two games in and off to a red hot start in the 2015 season. Coach Duggs put up 50 points in his USC debut against Tennessee. He followed that up by destroying his former employer, Toledo.

He totaled 111 points in his first two games with Southern Cal.

They are led by quarterback Chaz Kyle.

Now the Gus Bus heads to Boulder for his toughest matchup yet. The No. 7 USC Trojans will be taking on the mighty Colorado Buffaloes.

Big Cat a.k.a. Dan Katz a.k.a Gus Duggerton will be wearing a high altitude mask while he coaches tonight to simulate playing at altitude.

Will Duggerton be intimidated by someone bigger than him roaming Folsom Field?

He is known for being a hothead, will he try to fight Ralphie?

How is his explosive offense going to be able to handle the altitude?

Can the Buffaloes play spoiler and ruin Duggerton's perfect season?

All of those questions and more will be answered tonight at 8 p.m. MST when Katz turns on his Xbox.

Editor's note: This is satire. There is not an actual football game being played at Folsom Field tonight. All characters in this piece are fictional.