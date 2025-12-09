Remembering Shedeur Sanders' Electric Matchup With Caleb Williams At Colorado
For the first time as NFL quarterbacks, Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders and Chicago Bears standout Caleb Williams will meet this weekend at historic Soldier Field.
Sanders is coming off the best start of his young career while Williams, the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2024, has led the Bears to nine wins and counting in his second NFL season. While the Browns are out of the playoff picture at 3-10, Sunday's matchup in Chicago should receive plenty of eyeballs.
Similar to their upcoming second matchup, Williams was a heavy favorite in 2023 when he led the then-No. 8 USC Trojans into Folsom Field for an early-season Pac-12 game against Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes. Despite a spirited comeback attempt that included four second-half touchdowns, Colorado fell to the Trojans, 48-41, in one of the best college football games of the season.
Sanders threw for 371 yards and four touchdowns in his fifth game at Colorado, and Williams finished with 403 passing yards and six touchdowns.
What Shedeur Sanders Said After Losing To USC
“I feel like my stage is my stage," Sanders said after the game. "He’s (Williams) a great player, but it’s not on his stage or anything like that. It’s not really a stage. It’s a big game and that’s it. Every game there is millions of viewers and it’s for you guys to set the stage and for us to go out there and play against human beings.”
Each quarterback threw an interception as well, with former Colorado safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig picking off Williams in the third quarter.
Omarion Miller, Tahj Washington Erupt At Folsom
Perhaps the biggest story of that game was the breakout performance of wide receiver Omarion Miller. Then a true freshman, Miller caught seven passes for 196 yards and a touchdown.
For USC, wide receiver Tahj Washington led the Trojans with 117 receiving yards and a touchdown. Former Buffs wide receiver Brenden Rice also impressed with 81 yards and two scores.
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Land Recruiting Win With 4-Star Brothers
MORE: Why a Transfer Portal Reunion with Dylan Edwards Would Boost Colorado’s Offense
MORE: Colorado Offensive Coordinator Brennan Marion Delivers Important Message To Fans
WANT COLORADO BUFFALOES NEWS SENT STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX IN THE MORNING? SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE.
Williams, who won the Heisman Trophy the season prior, was complimentary of Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the 54,032 fans who packed Folsom Field that day.
“Deion and that team brought a lot of energy to Colorado, and it was great," Williams said. "We love going on the road. There’s just something about going on the road — it gets you up early in the morning and you can’t sleep at night. It’s fun, it’s enjoyable. They did a great job, and it’s fun. But we came out with the win, which is the most important thing.”
Sanders and Williams will meet again on Sunday at 11 a.m. MT (noon local). The Week 15 game will be televised on Fox.
Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.