Remembering Shedeur Sanders' Electric Matchup With Caleb Williams At Colorado

For the first time as NFL quarterbacks, Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders and Chicago Bears standout Caleb Williams will meet this weekend at historic Soldier Field.

Sanders is coming off the best start of his young career while Williams, the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2024, has led the Bears to nine wins and counting in his second NFL season. While the Browns are out of the playoff picture at 3-10, Sunday's matchup in Chicago should receive plenty of eyeballs.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) picks up a first down on his feet ahead of Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray (33) during the first half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 7, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Similar to their upcoming second matchup, Williams was a heavy favorite in 2023 when he led the then-No. 8 USC Trojans into Folsom Field for an early-season Pac-12 game against Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes. Despite a spirited comeback attempt that included four second-half touchdowns, Colorado fell to the Trojans, 48-41, in one of the best college football games of the season.

Sanders threw for 371 yards and four touchdowns in his fifth game at Colorado, and Williams finished with 403 passing yards and six touchdowns.

What Shedeur Sanders Said After Losing To USC

Sep 30, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) in the fourth quarter against the USC Trojans at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-Imagn Images | John Leyba-Imagn Images

“I feel like my stage is my stage," Sanders said after the game. "He’s (Williams) a great player, but it’s not on his stage or anything like that. It’s not really a stage. It’s a big game and that’s it. Every game there is millions of viewers and it’s for you guys to set the stage and for us to go out there and play against human beings.”

Each quarterback threw an interception as well, with former Colorado safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig picking off Williams in the third quarter.

Last Time Shedeur Sanders and Caleb Williams Faced Off:



89 points

836 Total Yards of Offense

11 Touchdowns

2 Interceptions



Last Time Shedeur Sanders and Caleb Williams Faced Off:

89 points

836 Total Yards of Offense

11 Touchdowns

2 Interceptions

Omarion Miller, Tahj Washington Erupt At Folsom

Sep 30, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (14) celebrates his touchdown during the game against the USC Trojans at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Chet Strange-Imagn Images | Chet Strange-Imagn Images

Perhaps the biggest story of that game was the breakout performance of wide receiver Omarion Miller. Then a true freshman, Miller caught seven passes for 196 yards and a touchdown.

For USC, wide receiver Tahj Washington led the Trojans with 117 receiving yards and a touchdown. Former Buffs wide receiver Brenden Rice also impressed with 81 yards and two scores.

Sep 30, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) in the third quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-Imagn Images | John Leyba-Imagn Images

Williams, who won the Heisman Trophy the season prior, was complimentary of Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the 54,032 fans who packed Folsom Field that day.

“Deion and that team brought a lot of energy to Colorado, and it was great," Williams said. "We love going on the road. There’s just something about going on the road — it gets you up early in the morning and you can’t sleep at night. It’s fun, it’s enjoyable. They did a great job, and it’s fun. But we came out with the win, which is the most important thing.”

Sanders and Williams will meet again on Sunday at 11 a.m. MT (noon local). The Week 15 game will be televised on Fox.