ESPN host says Deion Sanders pulling off historic turnaround at Colorado
As the 20th-ranked Colorado Buffaloes prepare to face Texas Tech in Week 11, a prominent voice in college football is giving Deion Sanders and his squad high praise for their impressive turnaround this season.
Despite a challenging game ahead in Lubbock, ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes Sanders' impact on Colorado has been remarkable, calling it one of the most outstanding transformations he's witnessed in recent years. Even with a bit of potential recency bias, it’s clear that Sanders’ work in Boulder has captured Finebaum’s attention, and he isn’t alone. The Buffaloes, who are now bowl eligible at 6-2, have set their sights on even higher aspirations, including the College Football Playoff.
Finebaum acknowledged the difficulties of facing a team like Texas Tech, which is 6-3 and recently defeated Big 12 front-runner Iowa State. Not to mention, Lubbock presents a difficult environment for any visiting team. “They have so many outstanding players, and really, whatever happens this season, it has been one of the most remarkable turnarounds of all time,” he stated on ESPN's Get UP this week, adding that the Buffaloes’ season would be even more impressive if they reach the Big 12 Championship. However, he remains cautious, noting the difficulties that lie ahead, including a possible challenge from BYU.
The fact that Colorado is even part of the conversation for a conference title has been surprising for Finebaum, who admitted to previously underestimating the Buffaloes. He followed up his remarks on ESPN's First Take, saying, “I undervalued them and I overvalued the rest of the league,” a reflection of how Coach Prime has altered the perception of Colorado football in such a short time.
Deion Sanders shows practice can pay off with motivational graphic
If Colorado can pull off a win against Texas Tech, they could be in a prime position for a successful close to the season, as each remaining opponent likely out of Big 12 contention heading into Week 11. For Sanders and his team, the journey is far from over, but they have already garnered respect from Finebaum and other analysts in the college football world. The Buffaloes are ready to take on any obstacles in their path, proving that Sanders’ impact is not just a fleeting success but potentially a historic turnaround.