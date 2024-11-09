Deion Sanders shows practice can pay off with motivational graphic
Before Colorado's game against Texas Tech, Coach Deion Sanders gathered his team and showed them a graphic. NFL practice squad players make between $12,500 and $21,300 weekly. Using this as motivation, Sanders aimed to instill in his players the importance of hard work, consistency, and commitment, particularly emphasizing the role of scout team players.
"Some guys are paying to be here, and it doesn't make sense to us," Sanders said via Well Off Media, highlighting the value each player adds to the team, regardless of their position. "Your scout teams are very, very important." He emphasized that everyone on the field, even those practicing behind the scenes, plays a critical role in the team's success. Sanders reminded his players that excelling in even the "basic" aspects of their game could lead them to substantial opportunities, including the potential to make the kind of money an NFL practice squad player earns.
The message was clear for the Buffs. There's no need for applause for completing fundamental tasks like blocking, hitting a hole, covering, or catching. "That's what you're supposed to do," Sanders asserted. "And if you do it well, you can be one of these guys. That's a lot of money."
Could voters be split on Hunter and Sanders in Heisman race?
The Buffaloes enter this game riding the momentum of a bye week and a strong 34-23 win over Cincinnati. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders was electric, completing 25 of 30 passes for 323 yards, including two touchdowns to standout receiver Travis Hunter. Hunter’s nine catches for 153 yards underscored his status as a potent offensive weapon, one Texas Tech's defense will struggle to contain.
Deion Sanders asks if Texas Tech tradition is illegal before showdown
Both teams boast top-tier offenses, setting the stage for a high-energy matchup likely to hinge on defensive performances. Colorado's defense will need to counter Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton's dual-threat ability and the Red Raiders’ strong running game, while Texas Tech faces the tough challenge of stopping Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter.
No. 20 Colorado faces Texas Tech at 4 p.m. ET in Lubbock on FOX. The matchup promises excitement and high stakes as both teams look to solidify their season standings.