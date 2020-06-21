For most of us, dads are the ones that get us into sports.

I know for a fact I wouldn't be doing what I am today if it wasn't for my dad.

All of my greatest bonding moments with my father came from sports.

Both of us love golf and we have had some great moments on the golf course together.

But he's also the reason I root for the teams I do and it's funny how life works like that.

I root for the Philadelphia Eagles, Flyers, Sixers and Phillies because that's who my dad was always cheering for growing up. I've never stepped foot in Philadelphia but I always felt his passion and I still have the passion, especially for the Flyers, today.

I was obsessed with Notre Dame growing up. If you saw my room and the various art projects that always involved the Irish when I was in elementary school, you would understand.

My grandfather went to Notre Dame so my dad instilled the passion for the Irish at a very young age.

I have watched every single game for as long as I can remember.

I started to get into recruiting around middle school and that's when I took it to the next level. I started following all of Notre Dame's targets and I would know as much as I could about the players before they even got to campus.

In eighth grade, I started playing hooky on national signing day. The first Wednesday of February was always a day off for me. And still was for college, but for different reasons.

That's where my love for recruiting started, that's where my love for college football started.

If I wasn't as passionate about college football and recruiting, there is no way I could be doing what I'm doing today. I understood all of the intricacies of college sports at a very young age.

And my love for college basketball comes from my mom! She's from North Carolina and a Tar Heel born and bred. Growing up, I always rooted for Duke.

So on this Father's Day, I want to thank my dad for not only being an inspiration and the most selfless person I have ever met. But also for helping me find my love for sports, I have no idea what I would do without it.

Please feel free to share all of your favorite dad stories in the comment section below! Especially if they involve rooting on the CU Buffs.